Dubai, UAE – EIGHTClouds Private Equity, a homegrown company that focuses on brands within the consumer sector, announces its acceptance into the United Nations Global Compact initiative (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Through this initiative, EIGHTClouds aims to accelerate the implementation of sustainable practices and embed the 10 principles of UNGC within the operations of the holding company and its growing portfolio of brands.

Based in the UAE, EIGHTClouds continues reinforcing its commitment to being a responsible business as it ensures the adoption of sustainable practices across its portfolio of brands, including the newly-opened MORE Café at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Chaps & Co, the popular male grooming brand with over 10 locations globally. In line with the UAE’s vision of becoming a sustainable economy, EIGHTClouds shared its intent towards contributing to the implementation of sustainable practices. Furthermore, diversity and inclusion remain a top priority for the firm as it continues expanding its team and enhancing its investments.

With a growing regional and global footprint, EIGHTClouds ensures sustainability remains a key factor when evaluating investment opportunities. The company’s Chief Advisor of Sustainability, Aruna Narayanan, creates the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aligned with industry best practices. The team also guides each portfolio brand in understanding sustainability from the context of their business, implementation of these practices, and continuous monitoring and assessment of results.

EIGHTClouds CEO and Founder, Mark Aitchison said: “Our participation in UNGC strengthens our intent as private equity to look at our business from a triple bottom line perspective of “People, Planet and Prosperity”. As the world grows increasingly aware of climate change and other sustainability issues, we unite in the goal for a better future and do our part in incorporating sustainable practices across our brands.”

With licenses from DMCC and ADGM, EIGHTClouds aims to continue deploying capital into growing conscious brands organically within the UAE, GCC and global markets, in line with the UAE’s commitment to the UN sustainability goals agenda 2030 that constitutes a roadmap for achieving a better and more sustainable future.

“As a private equity firm, our objective is to scale local homegrown brands, from the UAE to the world, whilst providing intellectual capital and strategic expertise with sustainability at the forefront of all decision-making factors,” concluded Aitchison.

EIGHTClouds Private Equity continues to expand its presence in the region with a solid pipeline of acquisitions and franchises planned across a range of consumer categories, including hospitality and apparel, amongst others.

About EIGHTClouds Private Equity

EIGHTClouds Private Equity is a homegrown firm focuses on companies within the consumer brand sector that present a competitive edge. Established in the United Arab Emirates in 2022 by founder Mark Aitchison, EIGHTClouds Private Equity empowers entrepreneurs and business owners in the region to maximise the potential of their company.

Working side by side with the founders, EIGHTClouds Private Equity gives them access to capital and resources, extends intellectual capital, and provides functional and strategic expertise to scale their businesses to a global level.

EIGHTClouds Private Equity’s current portfolio of brands include Chaps & Co, MORE and EIGHTClouds Systems. The group continues to expand a solid pipeline of acquisitions and franchises across the beauty & wellness, hospitality, technology, apparel and real estate industries, amongst others. Drawing inspiration from global best practices in sync with unified local needs, EIGHTClouds Private Equity believes the next generation of global consumer brands are being born and developed in the UAE.

