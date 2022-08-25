CAIRO - Members of Egypt’s Coordination Committee of Parties' Youth Leaders and Politicians (CPYP) met with representatives of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) at TAG.Global headquarters in Cairo Smart Village, as part of the Committee’s efforts to explore means of cooperation with various organizations and institutions.

The meeting was attended by representative of the CPYP and the Trainers’ Club. MP Ahmad Fathi from Egypt’s House of Representatives, and TAG.Global Deputy Chair, Ms. Samar Al-Labbad were also present.

Ms. Al-Labbad expressed full readiness for cooperation between TAG-Global and the Committee, affirming the Organization's keenness to serve Egypt by the best means in accordance with the highest international standards.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Tarek Al-Khatib, executive director in-charge of TAG.Global Cairo Office, and Mr. Ahmed Fathy, TAGITI executive director, IT and TAG Development Manager - Egypt Office, Mr. Mohamed Alaa, assistant training manager at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building at TAG.Global, Mr. Eslam Hamdi and Ms. Safaa Hosni, (CPYP members).

During the meeting, MP Ahmed Fathi reviewed the strategy of the Coordination’s Trainers Club in developing and sharpening members' skills by applying international assessment tools and state-of-the-art training methods, noting that the training of members is not limited to political training, but it also includes personal, administrative, media and research skills.

MP Fathi, also, outlined the integrated professional services provided by TAG.Global to its clients in addition to its activities at Egypt's level. He, further, pointed to TAG.Global’s keenness on concluding partnerships and cooperation protocols with various government and private entities in the country to provide the required services that meet clients’ needs in accordance with the best international performance evaluation standards.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fathi expressed his appreciation for TAG.Global’s efforts exerts in providing high-tech tablets and laptops at affordable prices to serve the educational process and contribute to the implementation of Egypt’s digital transformation vision and strategy.

For his part, Mr. Al-Khatib referred to the professional services offered by Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP), a member of TAG.Global, noting that it continuously offers high-quality services to its clientele around the world in accordance with best international standards. This resulted in making AGIP a leader in its field for over 50 years of efforts and hard work. At the same time, Mr. Alaa gave a brief on the certificates and professional training programs TAG.Global offers at regional, local and international levels.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed on cooperation and exchange of expertise in different fields.

The Coordination Committee of Parties' Youth Leaders and Politicians (CPYP) was established in 2018, following the call of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for developing political life as well as to serve as a dialogue platform among the youth from different political ideologies. Its membership includes representatives of 26 parties from different political spectrums.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the global organization for professional services, education, and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the world.

-Ends-