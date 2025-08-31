Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates is taking part in the Damascus International Fair 2025, held from August 27 to September 5 under the theme “Syria Welcomes the World.”

Strategic Participation to Strengthen Cooperation with Syria

Ahmed AlSebai, General Manager of the Group, emphasized that the company’s participation reflects Egypt’s commitment to reinforcing the presence of national industries in Arab markets and boosting trade with Syria, which he described as one of the most promising destinations for Egyptian exports.

“This exhibition provides a vital gateway to the Syrian market and aligns with Egypt’s strategic vision to expand regional trade ties,” AlSebai said.

Quality Products and Growth Prospects

Ahmed Abdel Rahman, Logistics Director at Egyptian Swiss Group, described the participation as a strategic step to unlock new opportunities for Egyptian food exports. The company is showcasing a wide portfolio of pasta, flour, and concentrates—products that have already proven their competitiveness in international markets due to their high quality and competitive pricing.

He noted that the fair serves as a key platform for direct engagement with Syrian distributors and importers, helping establish new partnerships and expand export channels.

Egyptian food exports have witnessed unprecedented growth, surpassing $6 billion in 2024—an increase of 21% compared to the previous year—with Arab countries accounting for around 54% of the total.

Syria: A Golden Opportunity for Egyptian Products

Mahmoud Fahmy, Export Director of Egyptian Swiss Group, highlighted Syria as a golden market for Egyptian products, citing the shared culinary traditions between the two countries and the geographical proximity that enhances logistical efficiency.

“Supporting trade fairs is one of the fastest and most effective tools for boosting exports,” Fahmy stressed.

A Pathway to Broader Trade Relations

He added that the Group’s participation in the Damascus International Fair 2025 is not only about showcasing products but also about laying the foundation for a broader trajectory of trade cooperation between Egypt and Syria, positioning Egyptian food industries as a preferred choice for Syrian consumers in the years ahead.