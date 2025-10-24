In a strategic step poised to reshape Egypt’s real estate innovation landscape, a new platform dedicated to supporting PropTech entrepreneurship has been launched in Cairo through a partnership between Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage, Modern Solutions (a subsidiary of Prime Group Egypt), and Edafa Venture from Saudi Arabia, Invest-Gate reports.

The initiative comes amid major structural shifts in Egypt’s real estate market, which contributes around 20% to the national GDP. As new cities expand and traditional resale markets face liquidity pressures, the platform aims to empower startups offering innovative, technology-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making.

Applications will be open for 45 days for scalable ideas and early-stage startups, after which selected candidates will be evaluated by a joint committee. The chosen startups will receive investment and support to expand regionally across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Mahmoud Farag, CEO of Prime Group Egypt, described the collaboration as “a convergence of strategic visions at a defining moment for the market.” Amgad El-Tawil, CEO of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage, emphasized that “PropTech is the future of real estate,” highlighting the role of innovation in transforming asset management and investment processes.

The move reflects Egypt’s growing focus on digital transformation and smart property solutions, supported by initiatives such as innovation incubators and AI-based valuation systems, reinforcing the country’s ambition to become a regional PropTech hub.