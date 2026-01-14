Cairo, Egypt — Egyptian property technology firm Arady Misr for Planning and Development has launched AradyMisr.com, a digital platform aimed at formalizing and digitizing land trading in Egypt, the company said on [date].



The platform is designed to facilitate the buying, selling, and leasing of land by providing verified listings, satellite imagery, data analytics, and digital transaction tools, targeting a market that has traditionally relied on informal processes and limited transparency.



“Land remains one of the most valuable yet least transparent asset classes in Egypt,” said Hamed El‑Tahhan, founder and chairman of Arady Misr for Planning and Development. “Our objective is to bring clarity and data-driven decision-making to land transactions, allowing investors and developers to assess opportunities more efficiently and securely.”

AradyMisr.com uses artificial intelligence and geospatial analysis to evaluate land plots based on location, infrastructure, surrounding services, and accessibility, according to the company. The platform covers residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land.

The company said it has also introduced a dedicated “Developers Room” to aggregate land opportunities from private owners, government-affiliated entities, and corporate landholders into a single digital marketplace.

Arady Misr further announced a strategic partnership with Easy Lease, a leading provider of financing and integrated financial solutions, to offer a range of financing options to companies and investors operating in the land and development sector. The partnership includes access to microfinance solutions aimed at supporting operational expansion, stimulating investment activity, and improving project execution efficiency in the Egyptian market, alongside advanced research and analytical tools tailored for investors and developers.

Egypt’s land market is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of Egyptian pounds annually, with a significant portion of transactions—particularly in agricultural land—conducted outside formal channels.

Arady Misr said it aims to position AradyMisr.com as a central reference point for land transactions in Egypt and, over time, expand the model to other regional markets.