Cairo, Egypt – The Egyptian Ministry of Transport signs an agreement with the leading international groups in the consulting, and mobility sectors, Egis and Setec, for the second phase of Cairo Metro Line 6 Studies. The agreement was signed with the attendance of the Minister of Transport, H.E. Kamal El Wazir and the French Ambassador to Egypt, H.E. Marc Baréty, as well as esteemed members from the Ministry of Transport (MOT), and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT).

The Cairo Metro Line 6 Project is a pivotal component of Egypt's comprehensive plans to revolutionize its public transport system. This ambitious project will extend over 34 kilometres, traversing North to South through various Greater Cairo neighbourhoods, aimed at expanding capacity and providing seamless transportation services for millions of citizens. The agreement signed solidifies the commitment to the continued development of Egypt’s public transportation network aimed at enhancing and improving the passenger experience for millions of citizens.

The Egis-led JV conducted the first phase of studies for the Cairo Metro Line 6 which plans to alleviate congestion on the existing Cairo Metro Line 1 while granting commuters more choices for efficient travel throughout the city and connecting with the Metro Lines 1, 3, and 4. By expanding and modernizing the public transport network, the Egis-Setec JV and the Egyptian Ministry of Transport are collaboratively working towards a sustainable, eco-friendly, and passenger-centric transportation system.

H.E. Kamel El Wazir said: “As we embark on this visionary project, that not only pledges to transform Cairo’s urban mobility, but also holds the potential to enhance the quality of life for our citizens in profound ways, we take immense pride of this partnership between Egypt and France. We are delighted by this collaboration between Egypt and France with both the Egis-Setec JV as well as the French Treasury.” The French Treasury is committed to facilitating the finance of the study for Phase 2 of the Cairo Metro Line 6 Project. The French Ambassador to Egypt, H.E. Marc Baréty said: “We are proud of this cooperation between France and Egypt as well as our participation in the development of infrastructure and transportation in Egypt,"

“Our commitment to the Cairo Metro Line 6 project reflects our dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for the people of Egypt and the country’s vision. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Ministry of Trasport and National Authority for Tunnels to create a world-class transportation system that will benefit millions and contribute to the progress of this great nation,” said Managing Director for Egis in Egypt, Mohamed Ben Messaoud.

