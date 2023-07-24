ECS and EgyptAir Duty-Free announced the successful go-live of SAP S/4HANA and GK Point-of-Sale (POS) system to improve its retail operations, inventory management, and customer experience.

With SAP S/4HANA and GK POS, EgyptAir Duty-Free can now process sales transactions more efficiently and accurately, with real-time inventory tracking and replenishment. The system's advanced analytics and reporting capabilities provide EgyptAir Duty Free's management team with data-driven insights to optimize performance, improve product assortment, and increase revenue. The GK Point-of-Sale System is now operating in 90 of the Egypt Duty free Outlets.

"We are excited to announce the go-live of SAP S/4HANA and GK POS, which is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said SAP Project Manager at EgyptAir Duty Free. "The new system will enable us to offer our customers a seamless shopping experience and enhance our operational efficiency, which will strengthen our position in the competitive travel retail industry."

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA and GK POS was carried out by ECS a leading technology services provider in SAP solutions and retail systems. The project team worked closely with EgyptAir Duty Free's IT and business departments to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

"We are proud to have partnered with EgyptAir Duty Free to implement SAP S/4HANA and GK POS, which are powerful technology platforms that offer new possibilities for innovation and growth in the retail industry," said Hossam Al Abraq, Board Member at ECS. "We are confident that this implementation will enable EgyptAir Duty Free to achieve its strategic objectives and enhance customer satisfaction."

SAP S/4HANA and GK POS are key components of EgyptAir Duty Free's digital transformation initiative, which aims to modernize its retail operations and customer experience through advanced technologies. With the implementation of SAP S/4HANA and GK POS, EgyptAir Duty Free is well-positioned to achieve its goals and drive growth in the competitive travel retail industry.

About EgyptAir Duty Free:

EGYPTAIR DUTY FREE offers the traditional duty free items with a wide range of international brands. It operates 80+ retail outlets located in all major airports in Egypt.

About ECS:

ECS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services, specializing in SAP implementation, support, and consulting, and retail systems. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record of success, ECS helps businesses achieve their goals and drive growth through technology & innovation. For more information visit: www.ecs-co.com