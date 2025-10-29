Egypt, represented by the Accountability State Authority of Egypt (CAO), officially assumed the presidency of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) for the next three years during the inauguration of INCOSAI 25, held in Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and in the presence of His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, along with several ministers and senior officials.

The opening session witnessed broad international participation from heads and representatives of supreme audit institutions from around the world, as well as regional organizations and international bodies concerned with public auditing and oversight, reflecting global confidence in Egypt’s leading role within the international auditing community.

In his speech following the official handover, Counselor Mohamed El-Faisal Youssef, President of Accountability State Authority of Egypt, affirmed the Accountability State Authority of Egypt’s commitment to INTOSAI’s mission of independence, impartiality, and integrity, and to continuing its contribution to advancing the goals of public auditing and financial and administrative governance globally—supporting sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and improving public sector performance.

He added: “The Organization renews this commitment with a deep awareness of current global economic conditions and of the critical moment we face in the evolution of public auditing. With rapid technological advancements come both greater opportunities and challenges. Today, audit institutions transcend post-action auditing toward pre-decision foresight, serving as instruments of prevention as much as of detection. In this sense, they are essential partners in public decision-making and key pillars of institutional reform and balance.”

This milestone marks the culmination of Egypt’s distinguished standing within the global auditing community, following decades of active efforts to uphold transparency, integrity, and combat corruption values. Egypt assumes the INTOSAI presidency at a pivotal international juncture characterized by rapid economic transformations and successive crises, conditions that call for deeper cooperation and knowledge exchange among supreme audit institutions worldwide and make their oversight role more crucial than ever.

Egypt assumed the INTOSAI presidency from Brazil, which held the position during the previous term in 2022, signifying the start of a new phase of international cooperation aimed at enhancing the efficiency of supreme audit institutions in serving nations, safeguarding public funds, and promoting fairness in the distribution of development resources.

It is noteworthy that Egypt, represented by the Accountability State Authority of Egypt (CAO), joined INTOSAI in 1963. Since then, the CAO has played a central role in the organization and strengthened its international presence as a trusted auditing body. It currently serves as the external auditor for several United Nations agencies, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Recently, the CAO was also elected as the external auditor for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for a six-year term beginning in 2026.

In addition to its international role, the Accountability State Authority of Egypt has been a leading regional actor within the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI) and the Arab Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI). It has played a key role in supporting peer institutions across Africa and the Arab region through advanced training, capacity-building programs, and the dissemination of sound professional knowledge, helping to strengthen sound auditing practices at both regional and global levels.

Moreover, the CAO continues to chair the editorial board of the African Journal of Comprehensive Auditing, which remains published under its supervision, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to fostering professional knowledge exchange within the regional and international auditing community. The CAO also serves as the external auditor for the African Union, a testament to the high level of confidence it enjoys at both regional and global scales.