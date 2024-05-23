Saudi Arabia: Egis, a leading international group in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, and mobility services, is proud to announce its certification as a 2024 Top Employer in Saudi Arabia. This recognition by the Top Employers Institute underlines Egis' dedication to fostering a superior work environment through leading human resources (HR) practices.

The Top Employer Institute's certification process assesses organizations based on their participation and results in the HR Best Practices Survey. This assessment covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Robert Hope, Middle East Regional Managing Director at Egis in Saudi Arabia, said: "As we navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry, it becomes clear that the future of work lies in the continued investment in our people and their adaptability, innovation, and inclusivity. As such, Egis is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of our talent and contributing to the realization of the Saudi Vision 2030. "

With over 40 years of experience in Saudi Arabia, Egis currently employs over 1,400 professionals within the Kingdom. The company recognises the crucial role of best-in-class HR practices in attracting and retaining top talent. The Top Employer certification serves as a validation of Egis' core values, which prioritize a People-First approach, cultivate a culture of mutual respect, and celebrate diversity, growth, and collaboration among all team members.

Robert Hope continues: “Being recognised as a top employer reinforces our commitment to creating a world-class work environment for our employees and through embracing a holistic approach to talent management, we can set new benchmarks for what it means to be an employer of choice in the 21st century, aligning with the progressive trends defining the future of work in Saudi Arabia and beyond.” Standing out as one of the few companies in its field to achieve this prestigious recognition in Saudi Arabia, Egis joins an elite network of over 2,300 Top Employers within 121 countries across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”

-Ends-

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services.

We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

LinkedIn: Egis | Instagram: @egisgroup | X: @egis | Facebook: @egisgroup

Press contacts

Dana Rafeh

Head of Marketing & Communications

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com