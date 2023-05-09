Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Egis, the international player active in consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has been appointed by Taiba Investments Company to provide design review and supervision consultancy services for the Double Tree Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This prestigious hospitality project is a significant real estate development project for Taiba Investments Company, and Egis is well-positioned to support the company in achieving its vision.

The four-star Double Tree Hotel will be built in a prime location in Jeddah, with an area of approximately 8,800 square meters, located near King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz square overlooking the Red Sea. The hotel will have 35 floors and 405 keys, with a built-up area of 87,500 square meters. Taiba Investments Company and Hilton Hotels have joined forces to develop this iconic hotel project.

Egis will provide design review and supervision consultancy services to ensure that the Double Tree Hotel is built to the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and safety. With a wealth of experience in delivering engineering and consulting services for prestigious hospitality projects, Egis will bring its technical expertise and know-how to this project.

"We are honoured to have been selected as the design review and supervision consultancy for the Double Tree Hotel project in Jeddah. With our extensive experience in delivering engineering and consulting services for hospitality projects, we are confident in our ability to ensure that this iconic hotel is built to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. We look forward to working closely with Taiba Investments Company and Hilton Hotels to bring their vision for this project to life and create a memorable experience for guests," said Kamal Natour, the Operations Director of Egis in Saudi Arabia.

Egis has a portfolio of experience in engineering and consultancy services for the construction, renovation, and management of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality-related facilities in The Kingdom. This includes feasibility studies, site selection, design and architecture, project management, and operational support. Additionally, Egis has experience in sustainability and energy efficiency in the hospitality and tourism industry.

"We are confident that we can jointly achieve our vision in creating a high sustainable and future-fit hotel in one of Jeddah's prime locations. With Egis' experience in a wide range of activities in the field of hospitality, we look forward to seeing our vision unfold into a top hotel choice for those visiting Jeddah," said Majdi Ghraizi the Projects Manager from Taiba Investments Company.