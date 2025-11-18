Egis, a global leader in consulting, construction engineering and operations and maintenance, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Egyptian Ministry of Transport (MOT) (represented by the Egyptian National Institute for Transport (ENIT)) to jointly develop and deliver advanced training programs for young engineers in railway systems and urban transportation.



Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will collaborate over a two-year period to design and implement specialized education and hands-on training initiatives focused on modern railway project disciplines, including planning, design, construction, operations, safety, and maintenance. This initiative comes at a pivotal time, as, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the immense growth the country’s transportation sector has witnessed under the guidance of Lieutenant General Kamel El Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry & Transport, Egypt continues to invest in modern rail networks, high-speed mobility, and advanced mass-transit solutions to support economic growth, improve connectivity, and enhance sustainability.



“Investing in our young engineering talent is investing in Egypt’s future,” said Eng. Nadia Hammad, National Program Director from Ministry of Transport’s (Egyptian National Institute for Transport). “This collaboration plays a vital role in equipping the next generation with the skills and capabilities needed to lead Egypt’s transportation transformation and support our strategic infrastructure vision.”



In collaboration with Egis Academy and through seminars, workshops, practical sessions, internships, and field visits to railway project sites, young engineers will gain real-world experience and exposure to cutting-edge global practices. Joint research efforts will further support innovation across training methodologies and the evolving needs of the transport sector.



Each party will contribute technical expertise, training resources, and access to facilities and industry networks. Programs will be delivered at no cost to participating engineers, reinforcing a shared commitment to national capacity building and workforce development.



Amr Elsadek, Country Director of Egis in Egypt, added: “We are honored to partner with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport to strengthen engineering excellence in the railway sector. Together, we aim to deliver world-class training, foster innovation, and support Egypt’s leadership in modern mobility development.”



As global cities modernize transit systems and invest in rail-based solutions, demand for skilled railway engineers continues to rise. Egypt’s investment in developing specialized local talent supports long-term economic resilience, accelerates sustainable transport deployment, and positions the country as a regional hub for infrastructure expertise. This collaboration framework also enables the potential involvement of strategic third-party partners, maximizing the initiative’s economic and educational impact.



