United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KIZAD, part of AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, agreeing to provide EGA’s Al Taweelah Medical Centre services to the employees of all entities operating in KIZAD.

Opened in 2017, the EGA Al Taweelah Medical Centre provides state of the art medical technology and houses an around the clock group of qualified medical professionals, specialising in primary healthcare and occupational health. The Medical Centre is equipped with a fully stocked pharmacy, biochemistry and serology laboratory, and a radiology department. The Medical Centre is located next to EGA’s head office complex in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU will provide employees and customers throughout KIZAD with the opportunity to receive the highest quality medical care right in the centre of the integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said: “By signing this MoU, we are providing our Medical Centre services to our community and neighbours within KIZAD. For EGA, the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbours is always a first priority and we are pleased to share our medical expertise with the wider UAE industrial supply chain as we all work together to achieve the targets of Operation 300bn.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group said: “The fully equipped Al Taweelah Medical Centre provides a cost-effective solution to bringing quality medical care closer to our employees and customers. At KIZAD, we care for all, and with operations spread over 410km2 and home to more than 600 companies, this arrangement helps further our commitment to support the all-round well-being of our valued stakeholders.”

EGA and KIZAD expect to work closely together to identify future expansion opportunities of the Al Taweelah Medical Centre, including the enrolment of the Medical Centre into KIZAD’s insurance network.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from bauxite mining to the production of cast primary aluminium. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah and a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2021, EGA sold 2.54 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2021, value-added products accounted for 84 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports 60,950 jobs. EGA itself employs over 7,000 of these people including almost 1,200 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 25 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. ASI certification is the aluminium industry’s internationally recognised standard for environmental and social performance and governance.

In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 6,474 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilities. EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants.

EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supplies over 40 per cent of EGA’s needs.

Bauxite exports from Guinea Alumina Corporation, EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Guinea, began in August 2019. The GAC project was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in over 40 years.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.

About KIZAD

Established in 2010 and operational since 2012, KIZAD is a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, under its Economic Cities & Free Zones portfolio. Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai - with the deep-water Khalifa Port as its maritime gateway - KIZAD is Abu Dhabi’s integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub facilitating sustainable growth in metals, polymers, food, automotive, water and oil and gas. KIZAD is one of the world’s largest industrial zones, spanning across 410 square kilometres.

For more information, please visit: kizad.ae