Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the launch of a UAE National housing support programme for high-performing Emirati employees.

EGA has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to align the new benefit with government housing assistance programmes, extending the impact of existing national support schemes.

EGA is committed to attracting and retaining exceptional UAE National talent. The new initiative is part of a series of recent enhancements to compensation and benefits for UAE Nationals.

The programme will provide financial assistance for the repayment of approved top-up housing loans and will be open each year to eligible UAE National employees. The initiative will apply to home construction and extensions and will offer access to value-added services from ADHA including Tayaseer advisory platform.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “One of the most meaningful ways we can support our people is by helping them build strong foundations. Attracting and retaining exceptional UAE National talent is essential not just for our company’s future, but for the continued industrial development of our nation. Our goal is to be the industrial employer of choice for UAE Nationals and to create an environment where ambition is supported, achievement is recognised, and people are empowered to thrive”

H.E. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, stated: “We value Emirates Global Aluminium’s initiative in supporting their outstanding employees through this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to provide additional subsidized financial solutions for citizens who already have housing loans from the Authority. This agreement reflects the company’s strong sense of social responsibility and its leading role in promoting family stability and community well-being. We also hope that other national companies will follow EGA’s example.

EGA already has one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any major company on a like-for-like basis accounting for the high proportion of blue-collar roles in heavy industry.

More than 1,300 UAE Nationals now work at EGA. Over 700 of EGA’s Emirati employees are under the age of 35.

At the end of 2024, EGA’s in-focus Emiratisation rate was 44.5 per cent. EGA now aims to accelerate in-focus Emiratisation to reach 50 per cent by the end of 2027. This means EGA expects to hire up to 600 UAE Nationals over the period.

