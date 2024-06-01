United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates, and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have signed a framework agreement progressing their cooperation on the development of an alumina refinery in the Republic of Guinea.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Ling Ji, Vice Minister and Deputy International Trade Representative of Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, and Mr. Zhang Yujing, President of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. The framework agreement was signed by Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, and Mr Dong Jianxiong, Vice President of Chinalco and Chalco, at the UAE-China Business & Investment Forum in Beijing.

The companies now intend to further jointly progress the project’s feasibility and joint investment.

EGA is the parent company of Guinea Alumina Corporation, which operates a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in Guinea’s Boké province.

