Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its Investment Banking division has successfully concluded its role as the sole financial advisor for Nawy Now, the mortgage arm of leading proptech company Nawy. The transaction involves the successful arrangement of EGP 1 billion in bilateral facilities from a consortium of six leading banks, including the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the Egyptian Gulf Bank (EGB), the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the Suez Canal Bank (SCB), Bank NXT, and Emirates NBD (ENBD).

The secured financing is a significant milestone for Nawy Now, enabling the company to scale its innovative mortgage solutions and support its ‘Move Now, Pay Later’ model. The funds will be deployed to provide flexible and accessible homeownership options to a broader segment of the Egyptian market, streamlining the often-complex process of property acquisition.

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director – Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, commented on the transaction, stating, “We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Nawy Now on this landmark debt advisory transaction. The successful closing of this EGP 1 billion financing is a testament to the strong confidence that leading financial institutions have in Nawy's business model and its potential to revolutionize the Egyptian real estate market. This transaction further solidifies EFG Hermes' position as a trusted advisor for innovative companies seeking to access diversified funding sources to fuel their growth and expansion.”

Omar El Barouny, Managing Director of Nawy Now, added, “Securing this level of funding is a pivotal moment for Nawy Now. It gives us the capital we need to bring our product to more people across Egypt, helping homebuyers access ready-to-move homes with greater flexibility and confidence. This is about more than just financing; it’s about making the entire homeownership journey faster, and more seamless.” Building on this, Amr Malek, Chief Financial Officer at Nawy, noted, “The backing of 6 of Egypt’s top financial institutions speaks volumes about the strength and credibility of Nawy’s business model. This financing not only supports the growth of Nawy Now but also reinforces our ability to scale the wider ecosystem responsibly, sustainably, and with long-term capital efficiency.”

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

About Nawy Now

Nawy Now is a full-service homebuying solution developed by Nawy and licensed by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). Focused on ready-to-move properties, Nawy Now guides buyers through every step of the homeownership journey, which includes browsing and selecting the right home, handling the paperwork, and offering flexible installment plans tailored to each buyer’s needs.

By combining a curated inventory of ready-to-move units with a streamlined, tech-enabled process, Nawy Now removes the traditional barriers of buying resale property in Egypt, making it faster and more accessible for aspiring homeowners.

Learn more about us at www.nawy.com/nawy-now