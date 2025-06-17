Riyadh: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expanding its EFG Hermes KSA product offerings to include Securities Borrowing and Lending (SBL) services. The services, set to launch in 3Q25, will provide institutional investors, asset managers, and family offices with enhanced portfolio efficiency, optimized trading strategies, and new revenue streams.

The introduction of SBL services is a significant milestone for EFG Hermes KSA as it aligns its product suite with dynamic client needs and global market trends. EFG Hermes KSA aims to fortify market liquidity, support sophisticated trading strategies, and attract greater institutional participation in the Saudi financial market by facilitating securities lending and borrowing.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, said, “Adding SBL to our product offerings aligns with our commitment to providing investors with more flexibility and access to advanced trading strategies. As the Kingdom's capital market continues to evolve, we aim to support liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and create new opportunities for institutional investors. Our focus remains on delivering innovative solutions that contribute to a more sophisticated and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented, “The newly introduced SBL services enhance market efficiency and investment flexibility for our clients. This service enables investors to lend and borrow securities, optimize trading strategies, and generate passive income. By facilitating regulated short-selling and increasing market liquidity, SBL supports more dynamic and sophisticated investment approaches. Aligning with global financial standards, this addition strengthens the firm’s position in the market and provides clients with new opportunities for growth.”

The SBL service enables hedge funds and institutional investors to effectively implement arbitrage and risk-hedging strategies. Institutional investors, pension funds, and asset managers can generate passive income by lending idle securities without liquidating their positions. The robust SBL framework will further bolster Saudi Arabia’s positioning in global financial markets, making it more appealing to international hedge funds and prime brokers.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

