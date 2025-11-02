Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in MENA, announced today the successful conclusion of its advisory role on the Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB) sale in Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), marking one of the most notable secondary equity transactions in Egypt this year and signaling a renewed pickup in investor confidence and market liquidity.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor and bookrunner on the deal, further reinforcing market-leading execution capabilities and ability to deliver swift, high-quality equity solutions for its clients. Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) trades on the Egyptian Exchange under the MFPC ticker.

The transaction saw the placement of 87 million shares in MOPCO by EFG Hermes, amounting to EGP 2.45 billion. The successful and efficiently executed ABB highlights EFG Hermes’ deep investor reach, integrated ECM and sales platform, and ability to maintain orderly market performance within accelerated timeframes.

The deal demonstrates EFG Hermes’ continued leadership in Egypt’s and the wider region’s equity capital markets (ECM), showcasing how accelerated offerings can efficiently unlock liquidity, broaden investor ownership, and complement traditional primary market activity.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “This transaction exemplifies our broader efforts to deepen and grow access to liquidity in the region’s capital markets. It stands among a series of offerings that have reignited investor appetite for equities, a continuation of the momentum for new listings and follow-on offerings.”

