Riyadh: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced today that it acted as a financial advisor to Vision Invest on its landmark investment in Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise), one of Africa’s largest private infrastructure transactions to date.

The transaction, which involved a total capital raise of USD 700 million, welcomed Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian investor and developer of infrastructure assets, into Arise’s shareholder base alongside the continued support of existing institutional shareholders. The raise underscores the company’s rapid expansion from a single-country operator in 2020 to its current presence across 14 African markets.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, commented, “EFG Hermes is proud to support leading Saudi investors in executing landmark transactions beyond the Kingdom. Our partnership with Vision Invest underscores our commitment to enabling KSA capital to access high-quality opportunities abroad, creating long-term value while reinforcing the Kingdom’s global investment footprint.

Commenting on the transaction, Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes said, “We are proud to have advised Vision Invest on this landmark transaction, one of the largest private infrastructure capital raises in Africa. This deal underscores both the appetite of leading institutional investors for high-quality assets and EFG Hermes’ unrivalled ability to execute complex cross-border transactions. We look forward to supporting Vision Invest as it continues to grow its global footprint.”

Since the beginning of the year, EFG Hermes has advised on 4 M&A transactions, 9 DCM, and 8 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

