Dubai, UAE - Excitement is brewing as Boo Boo Laand prepares to make its grand debut at Dubai Mall this June. Spanning an impressive 25,000 square feet, the venue promises boundless excitement, magical moments, and unforgettable thrills, the venue is set to redefine the landscape of family entertainment.

Guests can embark on a journey into a whimsical universe, where the sweet melodies of laughter and the gentle whispers of joy dance through the air. Every corner brings a new opportunity to create magical memories.

"Boo Boo Laand isn't just a place; it's a journey into the heart of childhood wonder," said Managing Director, Salil Kumar Malik, the visionary behind this spectacular attraction. "Our mission was to create a space that blends play with learning and fantasy with education, ensuring that every child can find something to spark their curiosity and leave with a heart full of joy."

The opening of Boo Boo Laand guarantees an unforgettable day filled with excitement and joy. From exhilarating rides to mind-blowing activities, children will be whisked away on an epic journey of exploration and fun. With safety as the foremost concern, Boo Boo Laand has implemented rigorous hygiene protocols and expert supervision to ensure a worry-free experience for all visitors.

Discover a wonderland of adventure awaiting at Boo Boo Laand. Children can revel in frosty fun at the Snow Park, experience the thrilling rush of the Super Slide, and kick up some excitement at the Football Stadium.

Amidst the excitement, little ones can unleash their creativity with Robot Art, while a dedicated area invites them to dress up as royalty in the Princess Area.

Boo Boo Laand isn't just about fun; it's the ultimate destination for celebrations and learning. From birthday extravaganzas to engaging workshops, including the interactive Mini Chef’s Kitchen, every experience is tailored for joy and enrichment.

Even the youngest adventurers have their place at Boo Boo Laand. The Little Crawlers area is a haven, ensuring every child finds their own magical moments in this whimsical park.

Boo Boo Laand will play host to live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with its beloved mascots, adding an extra dose of charm to the park. Whether exploring mesmerizing forests or venture on a thrilling adventure, Boo Boo Laand guarantees a day filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments.

As the countdown to the grand opening begins, families are invited to join Boo Boo Laand on a journey where every moment is filled with whimsical and joyful surprises. From thrilling adventures to mesmerizing discoveries, there's something magical waiting for everyone.

About Boo Boo Laand:

Opening in June, Boo Boo Laand will be a whimsical paradise where children's dreams come to life. From interactive play zones to educational activities, Boo Boo Laand invites young ones and families into a world of imagination and discovery, all within the spectacular setting of Dubai Mall.

Boo Boo Laand will welcome visitors from Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 12 am and Friday to Sunday from 10 am to 1 am, promising an escape into a world of enchantment and delight.

