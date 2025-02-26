Empowered 456,000 students to become environmental warriors

Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Environmental Group hosted its 28th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner, a prestigious evening dedicated to celebrating sustainability achievements, fostering unity and strengthening community engagement. Held under the patronage of His Highness Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, the event brought together esteemed dignitaries, members of the dipolamatic corps, corporate leaders and sustainability advocates to reflect on EEG’s milestones and reaffirm collective commitments towards a greener future.

The event was also honoured by the presence of several esteemed Ambassadors and Consuls General representing countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Their attendance underscored the global significance of the event, highlighting EEG’s far-reaching impact and the importance of international collaboration in advancing sustainability efforts.

Under the theme “Fostering Unity, Cultivating Sustainability,” the evening underscored the power of collaboration in driving environmental conservation. In her welcome speech, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the organisation’s dedication to sustainability, aligning with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community, as declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. She urged all stakeholders to stand “Hand in Hand” in building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

“As a nation, the UAE has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainability. In 2024, we embarked on another 'Year of Sustainability,' building on the transformative journey initiated in 2023, during which I had the honour of serving as a member of the Sustainability Experts Group. This dedication stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the nation’s progressive vision for a sustainable future,” said Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi.

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi emphasised the urgency of addressing global environmental challenges through collaboration, innovation and inclusivity on the national level. She called upon corporations, government entities, academia and individuals to take meaningful action in advancing sustainability and adopting eco-conscious practices.

The 28th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner celebrated not only the remarkable achievements of EEG but also the unwavering support of numerous organisations and individuals. The event recognised the contributions of 64 entities from across the UAE, which were awarded for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and their support of EEG’s initiatives in 2024.

A highlight of the evening was the keynote speech delivered by H.E. Bérangère Boëll, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE. In her thought-provoking address, she underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling global environmental challenges. She emphasized the UAE’s pivotal role in driving sustainability at both regional and international levels, highlighting the need for innovation, policy alignment and multi-stakeholder engagement to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As she continued, H.E. Boëll took a moment to recognise and praise the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). She highlighted, "EEG has been at the forefront of fostering partnerships that unite government, the private sector, academia and civil society in pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future. Its work aligns closely with the UAE’s national priorities, including the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the UAE 2071 Centennial Plan and the country’s commitment to a circular economy and sustainable resource management. Through its efforts, EEG plays a vital role in translating national sustainability goals into actionable, community-driven initiatives."

The event was a platform to celebrate EEG’s significant contributions over the past year. Through its educational outreach programmes, the organisation empowered almost 456 thousand students to become environmental advocates. In the realm of waste management, EEG successfully diverted 1,615,869 kg of waste from landfills, reducing 6,527 MT CO2 emissions and saving 11,939 m³ of landfill space. The Clean UAE Campaign, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, mobilised 83,123 volunteers across the country coming from 966 entities. Additionally, EEG’s tree-planting initiative saw the planting of 15,881 native trees across the UAE, bringing the organisation’s total to 2,141,485 trees since 2007.

Building on its legacy of environmental stewardship, EEG introduced two pioneering sustainability initiatives in 2024. The “Purging Pestering Plastic” Initiative was launched to tackle plastic pollution by promoting responsible consumption and recycling.

Meanwhile, the “E-Waste Day” Initiative aimed to enhance awareness and encourage proper disposal of electronic waste, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future.

EEG’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond national efforts, with active engagement in leading global platforms such as UNEP, WPO, WGBC, GUD & GISD Alliance, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership role on the international stage.

The gala’s success was made possible by the unwavering support of EEG’s sponsors, whose dedication to sustainability played a vital role in the evening’s achievements. Platinum Sponsors included Apparel Group, Rituals and McDonald’s UAE, while wasl served as the Special Sponsor. Farnek was recognised as the Carbon-Neutral Partner, and Arabia CSR Network as the Sustainability Partner.

Abour Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok & Instagram: @eegemirates