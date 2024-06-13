New infrastructure debt strategy marks Edmond de Rothschild’s inaugural step to establish a local presence in Saudi Arabia

A joint venture will be created between Edmond de Rothschild and Watar Partners to provide infrastructure debt solutions to Saudi investors

An infrastructure debt fund platform is to be established by the joint venture and SNB Capital

Geneva and Riyadh: Edmond de Rothschild, the conviction-driven investment house, today announces the launch of an innovative infrastructure debt strategy in Saudi Arabia and the signing of an arrangement with leading Saudi Asset Manager SNB Capital. Edmond de Rothschild also announces plans to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Watar Partners, a leading independent financial services firm.

A STRATEGIC INITIATIVE ALIGNED WITH THE SAUDI VISION 2030

Edmond de Rothschild’s infrastructure debt team is a leading player in Europe with over €5 billionin assets under management in this asset class via investments in 18 countries. Local joint venture partner Watar Partners brings a multi-disciplinary financial services team with local advisory experience across a diverse Saudi client base.

As a first step, Edmond de Rothschild is seeking to establish a new infrastructure debt fund platform designed to play a crucial role in financing infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia, in line with the country’s Vision 2030 programme, which sets ambitious goals for local infrastructure development across key areas such as transport, energy, energy transition, digital, social, utilities, and the circular economy.

This investment platform will bring complementary liquidity to existing equity and senior debt instruments and will be structured alongside SNB Capital. SNB Capital offers in-depth knowledge of the region’s financing needs and its ambitious multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure programme.

LOCAL PRESeNCE THROUGH A joint venture with Watar Partners

Edmond de Rothschild and Watar Partners also announce the creation of a joint venture to expand Edmond de Rothschild’s infrastructure debt investment expertise within the region. Expected to go live in the second half of 2024, the joint venture will focus on offering infrastructure debt solutions and providing infrastructure debt advisory services to Saudi family offices and institutional investors. A local office is planned to be inaugurated in Riyadh in the second half of 2024, and local resources will be hired.

The launch of the strategy and the creation of the joint venture are contingent on obtaining the required licenses and regulatory approvals.

Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild, commented: “I am extremely pleased to establish a presence for Edmond de Rothschild in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through this partnership with SNB Capital and Watar Partners. This is a logical next step for our group, building on the longstanding business relationships we have with the country. Edmond de Rothschild brings an excellent track record in infrastructure debt in Europe. I am confident that this expertise will benefit the realisation of Vision 2030, which aligns perfectly with our mission to foster sustainable growth and development built around strong roots and heritage. We look forward to contributing to the country’s future infrastructure development and growing a long-term presence to serve this important market.”

Rashed Sharif, CEO of SNB Capital, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Edmond de Rothschild as the investment house deepens its relationship with Saudi Arabia. As the largest asset manager in the Kingdom and the Middle East, SNB Capital is poised to unlock growth opportunities in the infrastructure space spanning from transportation to renewable energy, and we are confident that we will drive sustainable impact and create a local growth engine supporting Vision 2030’s ambitious goals. Strategic international relationships that enable us to further play our role in fostering financial innovation and solutions are core to our strategic objectives and we value partners who share our vision to achieve enduring market development.”

Abdulwahab A. Al Betairi, Managing Partner at Watar Partners, added: «We are extremely pleased to be partnering up with one of Europe’s most famous financial franchises. Edmond de Rothschild is a name that comes with a lot of reputation and heritage, as well as sophisticated investment expertise. I am firmly convinced that Edmond de Rothschild will provide the expertise and experience we need to meet the plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.”

-Ends-

ABOUT EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD

As a conviction-driven investment house founded upon the belief that wealth should be used to build the world of tomorrow, Edmond de Rothschild specialises in Private Banking and Asset Management and serves an international clientele of families, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors. Edmond de Rothschild is also active in Corporate Finance, Infrastructure financing, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Fund Services. With a resolutely family-run nature, Edmond de Rothschild has the independence necessary to propose bold strategies and long-term investments, rooted in the real economy. Founded in 1953, Edmond de Rothschild had more than CHF 163 billion in assets under management at the end of December 2023, 2,600 employees, and 28 locations worldwide.

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investment. SNB Capital is the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia with USD 66 billion of assets under management as of December 2023. SNB Capital (DIFC) Limited is established in the DIFC and regulated as a category 3A prudential financial institution by the DFSA specializing in the asset management of alternative assets.

Further information is available at www.alahlicapital.com. Follow SNB Capital on X @Capital_SNB.

