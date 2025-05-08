DUBAI, UAE – Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, a flagship beachfront destination in the UAE’s hospitality scene, announces the strategic appointment of Rania Chamoun as Hotel Manager. This leadership move underscores the property’s focus on enhancing guest experience and operational agility as it continues to grow its reputation as a world-class resort in the heart of Dubai.

A hospitality veteran with nearly two decades of experience across the Middle East, Chamoun brings a deep understanding of Marriott’s brand standards and regional market dynamics. Her most recent role as Director of Loyalty Operations – MEA at Marriott’s Continent Office saw her driving integration efforts and KPIs across loyalty ecosystems, aligning multiple programs under a unified, guest-centric strategy.

Chamoun’s operational pedigree also includes senior leadership roles at high-performing properties such as The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JW Marriott Deira Dubai, and Doha Marriott Hotel, where she consistently advanced service delivery and front-of-house excellence.

Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, welcomed the appointment, stating: “Rania’s appointment is a strategic addition to our leadership team. Her extensive experience, particularly in enhancing brand loyalty and operational processes, will help us deliver on our promise of elevated and personalized service. She embodies the leadership style that drives both team culture and guest satisfaction.”

Chamoun expressed enthusiasm for her new role, saying: “Joining the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah marks an exciting new chapter for me. I’m committed to champoining innovation, fostering team synergy, and curating meaningful guest journeys – all foundations that are key to sustainable success in today’s competitive hospitality landscape.”

Her appointment comes as Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah continues to solidify its position as a key player in the evolving luxury hospitality market in the region.

About Marriott® Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

The first Marriott Hotels resort in the United Arab Emirates, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai brings elevated beachside sophistication. The 602-room resort delivers exceptional experiences for leisure and business travellers, setting new standards for hotel stays, recreation, relaxation and destination dining in the UAE. With a prime location on Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, the resort is spread over 7,000 square meters of private beachfront. Bringing together industry-leading business, leisure and events facilities, wide-ranging recreational activities, a kids club, a world-class spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre and a curated selection of 12 distinct dining concepts, the resort embodies Marriott Hotel’s legacy for placing guests first and creating a place for all.