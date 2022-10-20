Four of EDGE’s portfolio companies will exhibit a wide range of cutting-edge defence products and solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group PJSC (‘EDGE’ or the ‘Group’), one of the world’s top 25 advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, is proud to be participating in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX), being held at Aqaba Gate Aviation, King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan, from 1 November to 3 November.

EDGE will use its presence at the event to strengthen its partnerships within the local industry ecosystem, drive support for indigenous defence production in Jordan, as well as to showcase its range of capabilities and advanced technology solutions.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “EDGE welcomes the opportunities that SOFEX creates for us, engaging in trade and solidifying our strategic relationships, while also offering a platform to present our advanced products and solutions. We look forward to taking part in SOFEX this year.”

During the Exhibition, EDGE will be displaying innovative solutions that meet mission requirements of both armed forces and special forces. Tailored solutions providing high levels of mission flexibility will be featured at our stand, exemplifying EDGE’s advanced designs and manufacturing capabilities. SOFEX provides an ideal platform to strengthen the pivotal role that EDGE seeks to play in regional and international security arena.

From the Missiles & Weapons cluster, AL TARIQ, a world-class manufacturer of mission-proven, precision-guided munitions, will feature subscale versions of its AL TARIQ-S (Standard Range) and AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range) advanced, modular, air-to-surface munitions, along with its GNSS/INS, semi-active laser and imaging infrared seeker options.

CARACAL will showcase its flagship assault rifle, the CAR 816 in 10.5” and 14.5” barrel lengths, the CARACAL EF combat pistol and the CMP 9 submachine gun in standard and short versions. The CAR 817 DMR and CSR 338 sniper rifles will also be exhibited, underscoring CARACAL’s innovative approach to producing accurate, modular firearms designed for reliability in the most demanding environments.

HALCON, a regional leader in manufacturing precision weapons systems and solutions, will be showcasing its HUNTER hand-launched and HUNTER 2 tube-launched loitering munitions. Additionally, leading ammunitions company, LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION, will display its full range of small calibre ammunition, including 9mm, 5.56mm, 7.62mm and 12.7mm ammunition in multiple grains and variants such as tracer, armour piercing, and full metal jacket.

The UAE’s leading Electronic Warfare and Intelligence solutions provider, SIGN4L, will showcase its GNSS anti-jamming system, GPS-PROTECT, its sophisticated NAVCONTROL-G spoofing system, its V-PROTECT radio frequency (RF) communication jamming system, and its WIFINDER-H and ACTIVECELL-V homeland security solutions.

SOFEX continues to grow as a specialised defence exhibition, showcasing and demonstrating new equipment and technologies that aid international special operations and homeland security decision makers and armed forces in maintaining domestic, regional and international security. With over 400 military delegations and over 34 countries in attendance, SOFEX provides an ideal opportunity for EDGE to highlight its innovative ‘Made in the UAE’ products and solutions.

Attendees of SOFEX can visit EDGE and its participating entities at its stand within the UAE Pavilion.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

