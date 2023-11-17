Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, today announced they have been contracted to produce prototype aluminium and assembly parts to the Coyote® programme for Raytheon, an RTX business. The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, taking place until 17 November at Dubai World Central.

As part of the first contract awarded to EPI by Raytheon, EPI will supply prototype quantities of machined aluminium and assembly parts for the Coyote® Counter-UAS interceptor, including manufacturing, complex machining, special processes and surface treatments, quality assurance, and sub-assembly of the parts and their materials.

The agreement supports the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, a comprehensive plan for developing the UAE’s industrial sector and enhancing its role in stimulating the national economy. It follows a Memorandum of Understanding with Raytheon Emirates announced during the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) of this year.

Michael Deshaies, EPI CEO, said: “We are very proud to be collaborating with Raytheon, as our bespoke manufacturing services are uniquely equipped to supplement their international supply network. This contract also represents a significant step in our goals to expand our machining portfolio, localise national manufacturing capabilities, and increase the threshold for ‘Made in the UAE’ exported parts.”

"We're thrilled to team up with EPI on our Coyote localisation programme,” said Fahad Al Mheiri, MD of Raytheon Emirates. “This partnership aligns with our 'Make it in the Emirates' commitment, bolstering UAE's industrial sector. We believe EPI's precision manufacturing will be pivotal to both our Coyote work, as well as the UAE’s goal to strengthen key industrial sectors."

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil & gas (O&G) sectors and is equipped with advanced capabilities and cutting tools to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatment, coating, repairing, and assemblies. The company is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

