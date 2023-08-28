Highly successful visit concludes with the signing of several strategic partnership agreements within the local defence and technology manufacturing eco-systems

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Sao Paulo, Brazil: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has concluded a series of high-level visits to key government bodies, and major Brazilian industry players and partners within the defence, advanced technology, and industrial manufacturing sectors in Sao Paulo State. The group met with the Secretary of Public Security; the Secretary of Public Management; the Vice Governor of São Paulo; and the Secretary of International Affairs of the Sao Paulo State Government – all of whom pledged their support of EDGE’s plans to grow in the region through partnership, knowledge exchange, R&D cooperation, and the co-development of advanced solutions across the aerospace, smart weapons, unmanned and autonomous platforms, and naval domains.

The visits took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest commercial hub and economic powerhouse, and the neighbouring city of São José dos Campos, Latin America’s leading aerospace research and manufacturing centre.

Lucas Ferraz, International Affairs Secretary of the Sao Paulo State Government, said: “There are great opportunities here for EDGE to continue to grow in Brazil, the wider region, and globally. The joint development of sovereign capabilities through valuable partnerships with corporations such as EDGE, both in the military and commercial spheres, will bring valuable benefits for all.

“The sheer pace of advancement, particularly here in the State of Sao Paulo, has enabled us to become the continent’s leading centre of aerospace manufacturing. With a population of 46.5 million, and a state GDP of US$ 721.06 billion this year – one of the highest in the world, we are well placed to fully support EDGE in achieving its goals in the region, not only by delivering incentives and an industrial framework, but also by providing a geographical and manufacturing base, and all the necessary resources across the defence and advanced technology eco-systems, supply chains, and logistics network and infrastructure.”

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, added: “The strategic relationships we continue to build with key partners in Brazil, whether government or military bodies, established industry players, or innovative start-ups, are enabling EDGE to lay the strongest foundations for mutual growth and prosperity. Our objectives are to continue on this positive trajectory, create valuable opportunities to bolster national capabilities, and foster an environment from which to further develop advanced multi-domain technologies for international export. On behalf of the entire EDGE Group I would like to express my appreciation for the support and encouragement we are receiving from our partners in Brazil.”

During its visit to Sao Paulo, the EDGE delegation also held constructive meetings with high-ranking dignitaries in the Brazilian Navy, and with major industry players and partners, and signed strategic agreements with Brazil’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), and Turbomachine.

