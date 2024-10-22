Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will make its debut at the Marrakech Air Show 2024, being held at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech, Morocco, from 30 October to 2 November. This strategic participation underscores EDGE’s commitment to the Kingdom of Morocco, reinforcing its focus on fostering regional growth and expanding its role in North Africa’s evolving aerospace and technology landscape.

Over the course of the biennial event, EDGE will showcase its highly competitive line of smart weapons, autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UAS), non-lethal solutions, small arms, and medium- to large-calibre ammunition. The Group will also participate in the conference, contributing to panel discussions on technological innovations, future outlooks, and key trends shaping the defence industry.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE Group, said: “Our first participation in the Marrakech Air Show is focused on showcasing EDGE’s diverse capabilities in the defence and advanced technology fields and how we are best positioned address the operational challenges faced by our customers in the region. As a trusted technology partner, we aim to demonstrate solutions that enhance operational efficiency and resilience. This is a first major step in what we are confident will be a long-term partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco which will ensure sustainable economic growth and the promotion of greater security.”

In the smart weapons domain, EDGE will display the DESERT STING family of guided-glide weapons, the THUNDER and RASH lines of cost-effective precision-guided munitions, the AL TARIQ range of modular, all-weather, day/night precision-guided munitions, and the rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT inner-layer air defence missile system. Loitering munitions on display will include the QX-1 and QX-2 quadcopter platforms, the HUNTER 2-S fixed-wing system, and the SHADOW family of rapid-strike systems.

Under the autonomous systems domain, EDGE will display the GARMOOSHA light unmanned rotary-wing aircraft, and the QX-4 and QX-5 fixed-wing hybrid vertical take-off and landing UAS. Small arms on display will include the CARACAL line of high-performance combat pistols, sub-machine guns, mission-proven assault rifles, and precision sniper rifles. Non-lethal solutions including hybrid grenades, and indirect fire ammunition will also be on display.

Attendees of the Marrakech Air Show 2024 can visit EDGE Group and its participating entities at the UAE pavilion in stand I1 and C1.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

