Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (“Yahsat” or the “Group”), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”, under symbol: YAHSAT, ISIN: AEA007501017), announced today that it has been selected by ADASI, an entity of the EDGE Group and a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (“UAVs”), to equip its REACH-S platforms with Yahsat’s cutting-edge, secure satellite communications solutions.

By combining forces in this way, both Yahsat and ADASI reaffirm their commitment to revolutionizing UAV connectivity in the UAE. The partnership brings together Yahsat’s satellite infrastructure and solutions, covering more than 80% of the global population, with ADASI’s unique autonomous systems, culminating in a multi-million US$ deal.

Commenting on this announcement, Eisa Al Shamsi, General Manager of Yahsat Government Solutions (YGS), said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with EDGE over the long term as its trusted provider of satellite connectivity. We look forward to equipping ADASI’s platform with our state-of-the-art, global solutions and supporting the development of the unmanned systems sector in the UAE, reinforcing its strong competitive position globally. Opportunities such as these reflect our enduring commitment to provide leading companies with reliable, uninterrupted, high-speed satellite connectivity.”

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said: This strategic collaboration with Yahsat not only exemplifies ADASI's commitment to innovation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles but also positions us at the forefront of technological advancement in UAV connectivity. The integration of Yahsat's advanced satellite communications solutions into our REACH-S platforms significantly enhances our operational capabilities and reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in the development of autonomous systems.”

-Ends-

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to enter service in 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, words such as "expect", "will", "looking ahead" and any other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, and speak only as at the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events and information currently available to the Company which may not prove to be accurate and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or fairness thereof and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward looking statement. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. You are therefore cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For further information regarding forward-looking statements, and the factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements please refer to our Annual Report for 2021, which is available on our website at https://www.yahsat.com/Reports/2022/index.html

The amount and payment of dividends by the Group is subject to consideration by the Board of Directors of the cash management requirements of the Group for operating expenses, interest expense, and anticipated capital expenditures, and market conditions, the then current operating environment in its markets, and the Board of Directors’ outlook for the business of the Company. In addition, any level or payment of dividends will depend on, among other things, future profits and the business plan of the Company, as determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein constitutes a financial promotion, or an invitation or inducement to acquire or sell securities in any jurisdiction.