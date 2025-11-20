Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, defence, and energy sectors, and Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers, announced their collaboration for aircraft component machining capabilities including MRO activities for aircraft wheel hubs at Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway at Dubai World Central (DWC). The latest development is a major step in advancing local capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s self-reliance in aircraft component maintenance.

Initiated in early 2025, the collaboration has enabled EPI to enhance its technical expertise, manufacturing readiness, and compliance with international aviation standards through close cooperation with Etihad Engineering’s highly proficient aircraft engineering and maintenance teams.

Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “This milestone underscores both EPI and Etihad Engineering’s shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable, advanced manufacturing and MRO ecosystem, driving In-Country Value (ICV) and contributing to the nation’s industrial growth and aerospace self-sufficiency.”

Daniel Hoffmann, CEO of Etihad Engineering, said: “As one of the world’s leading aviation MRO solutions providers based in Abu Dhabi, we at Etihad Engineering are fully committed to the UAE’s vision to be a global aerospace hub. As a part of that commitment, we are pleased to collaborate with leading industry players like EPI to advance the nation’s aerospace capabilities and deliver comprehensive MRO solutions to customers from all over the world.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Etihad Engineering

Etihad Airways Engineering (Etihad Engineering) is one of the world’s leading commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services providers and the largest in the Middle East. The company offers comprehensive aircraft maintenance and engineering services, including design, advanced composite repair, cabin refurbishment and component services, as well as technical training, from its state-of-the-art 550,000 sqm facility located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Zayed International Airport. The 2000-strong Etihad Engineering team with professionals from more than 60 nations has successfully completed aircraft maintenance projects over the years for hundreds of satisfied customers from all over the world. For more information, please visit: www.etihadengineering.com and follow the latest company updates on LinkedIn at http://bit.ly/EYEngLinkedIn