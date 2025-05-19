Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has officially launched Group AI Accelerator, a new Centre of Excellence (COE) that will expedite the development and integration of innovative AI-based projects within EDGE Group’s facilities and advanced portfolio of highly disruptive solutions. Building on existing research and Industry 4.0 technologies, Group AI Accelerator will also act as an incubator for UAE talent, highlighting EDGE Group’s dedication to positioning the UAE as a leading hub in high-technology domains.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, President of Technology & Innovation, EDGE Group, said: “The Group AI Accelerator marks our latest step towards operating with increased speed and efficiency, and will enable the prompt adoption of AI technologies within our core engineering capabilities and business services. The new Centre of Excellence, which consolidates the UAE’s expertise and resources in AI, provides a positive disruption to our programmes, and will accelerate our innovation processes. It is critical that we are ready to leverage AI, and as a contributor to the UAE’s growing knowledge-based economy, we look forward to harnessing emerging technologies.”

Overseen by EDGE Group’s Technology & Innovation Cluster, the new COE will be managed by a Steering Committee comprised of members of local and international subject matter experts. The committee will oversee an engineering working group tasked with executing skunkworks projects, and conducting research and development activities in the areas of machine learning and AI-enabled engineering. The committee will also oversee a business excellence working group to accelerate digital transformation projects and facilitate advanced learning opportunities at scale.

The Group AI Accelerator COE is the latest development in EDGE’s dedication to leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities and infrastructure of the UAE’s advanced technology and innovation ecosystem. Aimed at maximising partnership opportunities, EDGE is working at a national level to pioneer operational optimisation and drive efficiency gains that surpass industry standards.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

