Abu Dhabi, UAE – JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, today announces their participation in ADIPEC 2022, where they will announce a new strategic business collaboration, as well as underscore their innovative solutions intended to aid energy sector training and technology initiatives.

At the event, running from 31 October to 3 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, JAHEZIYA will showcase its unique specialised fire rescue, health & safety, emergency response services and training course offerings.

Speaking on their participation, JAHEZIYA CEO Talal Al Hashmi said, “JAHEZIYA is proud to participate in ADIPEC, entering key conversations and showcasing our abilities as a leading provider of the services and training that support and enhance a complex global energy market. We recognize the importance of providing a platform for international energy experts and professionals to source the latest innovations and technologies. We look forward to highlighting how JAHEZIYA is uniquely able to improve energy solutions and emergency response safety measures through training innovation.”

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. ADIPEC 2022 will accelerate the energy transition, unlock real value in a decarbonised future, showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics. The exhibition provides JAHEZIYA the opportunity to feature their latest disruptive solutions and capabilities, positioning themselves on the leading edge of tomorrow.

ADIPEC attendees can visit JAHEIZYA in Hall 5 at stand 5150.

JAHEZIYA is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training, systems engineering and technical project management services, inclusive of systems integration. It also provides technical project management services and training solutions.

JAHEZIYA is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster at EDGE, an advanced training and technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

About JAHEZIYA

JAHEZIYA is a leading regional single-stop service provider of emergency response services and defence solutions, including systems engineering integration, training solutions and technical project management. As a mission-focused, multidisciplinary organisation, JAHEZIYA addresses dynamic defence and emergency service sector requirements by leveraging shared technical capabilities through premier training, consultancy, and systems.

Established in 2012, JAHEZIYA today unites the complementary capabilities of three distinct Trading & Mission Support entities within EDGE Group. Using comprehensive training and knowledge solutions, industrial, aviation and maritime firefighting and rescue services, as well as vocational and professional development training for defence, emergency response, and crisis and disaster management, JAHEZIYA plays a key role in building and strengthening the national capabilities of the UAE to protect life, property, and the environment.

