Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced a joint business plan with its entity CONDOR, a world leader in non-lethal technology, to establish new non-lethal manufacturing and specialised training facilities in the UAE.

Announced during a visit by CONDOR’s Board of Directors to Abu Dhabi, the new strategic facilities will provide the latest non-lethal solutions and services to surrounding regions. The facilities will also position the UAE as an export hub for highly-specialised defence, homeland security and sovereignty capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said: “In line with the national ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, this critical milestone enables us to capitalise on the synergies between our companies for the benefit of end users in the pursuit of greater civil security. Our expectations regarding this partnership with CONDOR are high, and we believe in the company's great potential, building further on its global reputation and its expertise. Together with EDGE in Brazil, and now in the UAE, we are confident that they will take the company to the next stage of international growth and development.”

Frederico Aguiar, CEO of CONDOR, said: “Based on decades of experience, we will establish an operational framework that will address the unique defence, homeland security and sovereignty challenges of our customers in the region. Our mission here is to share our expertise in developing non-lethal technologies and our experience in jointly developing with end users solutions and services that enable the proportionate and reasonable use of force as necessary to maintain sovereignty."

The joint business plan is the latest development in EDGE Group’s ongoing effort to localise advanced technology and industrial capabilities. Earlier this year, EDGE Group acquired a 51 percent stake in CONDOR, opening up new avenues for sustainable global growth and innovation.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About CONDOR

CONDOR is a world leader in the production of tear gas and related products for military, civil defence, and public safety scenarios, as well as being a leader in other non-lethal products, including controlled impact ammunition, explosive and chemical irritant ammunition, explosive and smoke hand grenades, pyrotechnics, tactical operation kits, sprays, drones with chemical irritants, command and control capabilities, incapacitating electrical devices, and body cameras with facial recognition, among other products.

CONDOR is currently present in over 85 countries, with solutions in use with all 27 of Brazil’s state police forces, and longstanding partnerships with branches of the Brazilian Armed Forces.