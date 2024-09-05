Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity LAHAB, the UAE’s sole ammunition manufacturer, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), a regional leader in the development, testing, and evaluation of defence systems, to certify LAHAB’s Ballistics Laboratory to NATO standards.

Under the MoU, signed at SOFEX 2024 in Aqaba, Jordan, LAHAB and the JODDB will identify opportunities to cooperate in the testing, evaluation, and assessing of small-calibre ammunition in accordance with internationally recognised NATO and military testing standards.

The agreement to qualify LAHAB’s Ballistics Laboratory with NATO’s small-calibre ammunition testing standards is the latest development in LAHAB and EDGE Group’s effort to expand the UAE’s advanced industrial manufacturing base. Utilising advanced instrumentation and computers, LAHAB also adheres to the rigorous small-calibre ammunition testing standards set out by Europe’s CIP (Commission internationale permanente pour l'épreuve des armes à feu portatives), and North America’s SAAMI (Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers' Institute).

Attendees of SOFEX can visit EDGE Group in the UAE pavilion, hall 4, stand 408.

