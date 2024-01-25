​​​​Abu Dhabi-UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a landmark contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the UAE Ministry of Defence, as part of a milestone deal which is the largest ever order for unmanned helicopter systems, to enhance their VTOL capabilities. The unmanned VTOL systems will be manufactured by Switzerland-based EDGE entity, ANAVIA, which specialises in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial capabilities.

The compact HT-100 and larger HT-750 are multi-role unmanned performance helicopters for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and logistics missions, designed to transport heavy payloads while maintaining exceptional flight stability – setting the standard for autonomous flying.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platform & Systems of Edge Group, said: “This landmark deal marks an important milestone both for the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and for EDGE. This landmark order represents the first order by the UAE Ministry of Defence for these advanced aircraft, and largest order ever for ANAVIA, reinforcing the confidence placed in these exceptional products from customers around the world. It also exemplifies EDGE’s strategy of pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, as we have done with ANAVIA, which allow us to expand the scope of our technological capabilities across multiple domains, while ensuring sustainable growth for both partners, and playing our role in the development of sovereign capabilities across the air, land, and naval domains.”

In November 2023, EDGE acquired a 52% majority shareholding in ANAVIA, which develops and manufactures unmanned helicopters capable of carrying out mission-critical surveillance, reconnaissance and transportation, as well as being readily adaptable across EDGE’s diverse portfolio of air, land, and maritime capabilities - further reinforcing EDGE’s position as a market leader in the field of autonomous systems.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

