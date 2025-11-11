Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the launch of The Drone Challenge to explore and accelerate national talent in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for drones.

The challenge will take place at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi from 20 to 22 January 2026. Emirati citizens aged 18 years and above will have the opportunity to compete in teams of two to three people, completing a series of programming tasks that demonstrate precision and innovation.

The challenge seeks to enhance the skills of the next generation of Emirati programmers by providing a practical platform to develop secure and flexible AI-powered software solutions, while also allowing participants to engage with a specialised audience in drone technology and cybersecurity.

This initiative embodies the shared vision of EDGE and the MoD to invest in national human capital, empowering talented Emiratis with advanced digital and programming capabilities that strengthen national security readiness and support the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

Those wishing to participate can submit their applications through the challenge’s dedicated website: https://moddronechallenge.edgegroup.ae, before the registration deadline of 30 November 2025. The website also provides full details on participation criteria and the application process.

The challenge is the latest development in an ongoing strategic partnership between EDGE and the MoD, and aligns with the ‘The Principles of the 50’, launched by the UAE government, emphasising that investing in human capital and developing highly skilled national capabilities are the key drivers of future growth.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae