France's Direction Générale de l'Armement and EDGE Europe set out a path for industrial and defence technology cooperation

Paris, France – EDGE Europe and the Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA), France's national armament directorate, have signed a framework laying the groundwork for EDGE to contribute to the French defence, technological, and industrial ecosystem. The agreement was signed at the official launch of EDGE Europe and the opening of its new strategic headquarters in the city, an event bringing together key government and industry partners to mark EDGE's long-term commitment to France and Europe.

The framework is the first step in enabling industrial and technological collaboration between EDGE and DGA, reflecting the wider defence relationship between France and the UAE and supporting their ambitions around defence technology and industrial sovereignty. It marks the initial step in enabling EDGE to contribute to France's defence ecosystem, bringing its technology and products into the country in line with French regulatory and procurement standards, and establishing the basis for a deeper industrial relationship with DGA as it develops.

Lieutenant General Gaël Diaz de Tuesta, French National Armament Director at DGA, said: "As countries, France and the UAE are engaged in a longstanding defence relationship, which was once again demonstrated by the support provided by France to the UAE since the 28th of February 2026. In this broader context, DGA congratulates EDGE Group on its decision to establish headquarters and business activity in France and welcomes the choice of the Eurosatory exhibition to announce it. DGA also emphasises the quality of the commitments made by the EDGE Group in the frame of its objective to strengthen France's and Europe's defence technology and industrial sovereignty."

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “The signing of this agreement with DGA reflects EDGE's deep commitment to France. DGA's role at the heart of French defence procurement gives this cooperation real industrial substance from the outset and contributes directly to the sovereign interests of the nation. It sets the terms for a partnership we intend to build into one of the most significant in our European strategy, with EDGE positioned as a trustworthy partner anchored in shared ambition for sovereign defence capability.”

This agreement builds on a decades-long relationship between France and the UAE, spanning defence, industrial and strategic cooperation, and reflects the shared ambition of both nations to deepen that relationship further in the years ahead. With EDGE Europe now established in Paris and with the intent to open an engineering and manufacturing facility in Bordeaux, this cooperation forms part of a broader and deliberate effort to strengthen the industrial and strategic ties between the two nations.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

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