Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE's key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to support AI talent development and applied research collaboration between the two institutions.

Announced during Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, the partnership represents a strategic step in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence and future-ready industries. Through integrating EDB’s financial expertise with MBZUAI’s world-class capabilities in AI education and research, the collaboration aims to foster a sustainable ecosystem of innovation and real-world application across key economic sectors.

Under the agreement, both entities will collaborate across three core pillars, including executive education and professional development, internship and career engagement and applied AI research. The partnership also provides EDB’s leadership and workforce the opportunity to participate in MBZUAI’s specialized AI programs, equipping them with the skills needed to integrate advanced technologies into financial and industrial ecosystems.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said: “This partnership reflects our ambition to position Emirates Development Bank at the forefront of AI adoption in the UAE. Our role goes beyond financing, we aim to lead by example by embedding best-in-class AI capabilities within the Bank, while actively guiding our clients, partners and the broader business ecosystem in their AI transformation journeys. In sectors such as manufacturing, AI will be a critical driver of competitiveness, and EDB is committed to accelerating its adoption at scale to power the UAE’s next phase of industrial growth.”

The partnership provides MBZUAI students and graduates with hands-on industry experience through internships and career engagement at EDB, ensuring emerging talent is directly integrated into the UAE’s key economic institutions while bridging education with practical application.

Commenting on the partnership, MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing said: "This collaboration between EDB and MBZUAI brings together practical expertise, talent and scale to put AI to work in the financial industry, where it matters most. We will support EDB’s teams in building the skills needed to apply AI across their operations, while building a strong pipeline of talent that can help drive the UAE’s next phase of growth."

Aligned with the UAE’s national industrial strategy, including Operation 300bn, this collaboration aims to foster innovation and develop capabilities essential for long-term competitiveness. It embodies a shared vision of transforming technological advancement into tangible economic outcomes. Through this partnership, EDB reinforces its strategic role in shaping a knowledge-based economy, where talent, technology and capital converge to advance sustainable development and position the UAE as a global leader in innovation.