Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company) and Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) are proud to announce an exciting partnership with the introduction of Bahrain’s first Azure Beach Club. This dynamic new addition to Bilal Al Jazayer and Bahrain’s hospitality scene is set for Q2 2026, promising a world-class beachfront experience.

Azure Beach, established in 2017 by SHG, is a vibrant lifestyle destination redefining beachside luxury in the Mediterranean and Middle East. With locations in Dubai, Marbella, Doha, and Beirut, it offers infinity pools, ultra-luxe cabanas, infinite stretches of sand, exciting entertainment, and an innovative culinary experience of Asian and Mediterranean flavors.

Azure Beach Bahrain will also house Ammos restaurant, with a configuration mirroring the successful pairing of Azure Beach and Ammos in Dubai. Adding to the allure of the Azure Beach experience, AMMOS, meaning "sand" in Greek, serves traditional Greek island fare in a setting that reflects chic coastal ambiance.

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of SHG, commented:

"We’re excited to collaborate with Edamah to introduce Azure Beach and Ammos to Bahrain, marking another exciting step in SHG’s mission to redefine lifestyle experiences across the region. Together, we aim to transform Bilaj Al Jazayer beach into a dynamic destination, aligning with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 to elevate tourism and entertainment."

Chris Calvert, CEO of Edamah added:

"The partnership with SHG reflects Edamah’s commitment to creating world-class experiences that elevate Bahrain’s tourism landscape. Bilaj Al Jazayer is one of Bahrain’s most treasured coastal developments and the introduction of the Azure Beach Bahrain will further establish it as a premier leisure destination in the region."

Azure Beach Bahrain at Bilaj Al Jazayer represents a significant expansion in SHG’s portfolio, reaffirming its position as a leading lifestyle and hospitality company. The project also underscores Edamah’s vision to enhance Bahrain’s infrastructure by delivering exceptional and sustainable developments.

With the opening set for Q2 2026, Azure Beach Bahrain and Ammos Bahrain promise to redefine leisure and dining, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region’s hospitality sector.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centers, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates 85 venues in 25 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

www.sunsethospitality.com

About Azure Beach

Azure Beach, established in 2017 by SHG, is a premier lifestyle destination redefining beachside luxury across the Mediterranean and Middle East. With flagship locations in Dubai, Marbella, Doha, and Beirut, Azure Beach seamlessly blends sophisticated coastal living with vibrant entertainment.

Each Azure Beach venue features world-class facilities including infinity pools, exclusive adults-only areas, and ultra-luxe cabanas. The brand is celebrated for its innovative culinary program, fusing Asian and Mediterranean flavors, complemented by a mixology menu developed by an award-winning team. Azure Beach's signature atmosphere is amplified by performances from top local DJs, creating an unparalleled sonic landscape.

The brand's commitment to excellence extends beyond hospitality, with a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement initiatives.

As a cornerstone of SHG’s portfolio, Azure Beach continues to expand its global footprint, with 4 locations and 200 employees worldwide. By combining luxurious amenities, innovative programming, and a deep understanding of local and international preferences, Azure Beach continues to set new standards in the world of beachside hospitality.

www.azure-beach.com

About Ammos Greek Restaurant:

AMMOS, meaning "sand" in Greek, is a premier Greek dining destination. Embracing timeless Greek elegance in its interiors, plating, and service, AMMOS combines authentic Greek culinary charm with a cosmopolitan vibe. The restaurant serves traditional Greek island fare in a setting that reflects chic coastal ambiance, making it ideal for various occasions from breakfast to romantic dinners.

www.ammosgreek.com