Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), a subsidiary of Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Clearstream, the international central securities depository of Deutsche Börse Group.

The MoU has been signed to enhance the efficiency and attractiveness of the Saudi Capital Market for domestic and international investors, and explore establishing a strategic partnership designed to meet the needs for the Saudi Capital Market that will include the establishment of Saudi Collateral Management Services (SCMS), a best-in-class centralized domestic triparty capability to automate and optimize financing and collateral management in the Saudi capital market. It is designed to enable optimized and automated financing activities for local financial institutions, increase liquidity in the Saudi market and provide easy connectivity with all key stakeholders.

Edaa and Clearstream will also work together to advance the local post trade infrastructure including securities borrowing and lending, fund services, and digital assets.

Ms. Hanan Alshehri, CEO of Edaa, said: “Our Partnership with Clearstream marks a vital step in our endeavors to enhancing the overall efficiency and liquidity of the Saudi capital market. It is a testament to Edaa’s continued commitment to strengthening the Saudi capital market infrastructure in line with international best practices.”

Mr. Sam Riley, CEO of Clearstream Securities Services said: “Our collaboration with Edaa is a key part of our commitment to connecting global investors with emerging and dynamic markets. We are thrilled to support Edaa in their endeavor to advance the local post-trade market’s infrastructure. Providing our global expertise, we aim to boost market liquidity and efficiency, supporting market participants with sophisticated tools to meet their investment and growth ambitions.”

The MoU marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two central securities depositories. It also underscores Edaa and Clearstream’s shared commitment to strengthening the foundations of a world-class post-trade ecosystem and advancing the growth and global integration of Saudi Arabia’s capital market.

About Edaa

The Securities Depository Center Company (“Edaa”) was established in 2016 and is fully owned by the Saudi Tadawul Group. “Edaa” operates and maintains the Depository and Settlement System (DSS) to record and maintain securities and register the ownership of securities on the Saudi Exchange. It aims to enhance the efficiency of securities deposit and registration services, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, through developing a more resourceful environment that fosters excellence within all sectors related to the capital market. For more information, visit: www.edaa.com.sa

Media enquiries

Arwa Aldraiweesh

arwa.draiweesh@Tadawulgroup.sa

Fawaz Alfaris

fawaz.faris@tadawulgroup.sa