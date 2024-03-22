Dubai, UAE: Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services, announced on United Nation’s World Water Day that it has helped customers in the IMEA region save 47.9 billion liters of water in 2023, the equivalent of annual drinking water needs of more than 43 million people.

Ecolab’s IMEA water savings in 2023 highlight the company’s region-wide commitment to addressing the urgent issue of water scarcity by mobilizing industry and businesses to adopt water-saving strategies, aligning with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Water Security Strategy 2036.

Water scarcity is one of the most pressing concerns facing the world, particularly for the UAE, situated in the driest region on the planet. In 2023, the UAE Government published a discussion paper on the urgent threat of global water scarcity, intended to serve as a global call to action. More recently, the UAE president established the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, aimed at enhancing global water scarcity awareness and fostering technological innovation and international cooperation to address this crisis.

Water is a critical component of business operations, and in 2023, Ecolab continued to grow its Ecolab Water for Climate program, which is designed to help customers advance sustainable business growth while meeting climate and water goals. Water must be moved, cooled, heated and treated in order to be fit for commercial use, all of which requires energy. The Ecolab Water for Climate program combines Ecolab’s expertise, technologies and resources to help companies better manage their water and in turn lower energy consumption, avoid greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs.

As part of its climate and water scarcity work, Ecolab recently released the Ecolab Watermark™ Study to measure the state of water stewardship across 15 countries worldwide, including the UAE. The study found that 67% of UAE consumers believe clean and safe water will be an issue within the next five years, while 79% of consumers in the UAE believe that manufacturers and businesses lack clear guidance or plans to tackle water scarcity, underscoring an urgent call for action.

It is against this backdrop of heightened awareness and critical demand for solutions that Ecolab is taking the lead in driving water savings and raising awareness about smart water management. By 2030, Ecolab aims to help customers worldwide save the equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of 1 billion people.

Commenting on the savings, Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab's Senior Vice President India, Middle East and Africa said: “Ecolab’s regional water-saving impact complements the UAE’s robust efforts to combat water scarcity, raising awareness of this critical issue and highlighting the potential of collaboration and technological innovation to ensure a water-secure future. This achievement underscores our belief that innovation drives growth and can lead to substantial positive impacts on communities and the environment alike.”

Ecolab leverages advanced data-driven insights and technologies to help businesses across the region enhance operational efficiencies while safeguarding our planet's most vital resource. The Ecolab Global Intelligence Center is leading the way in utilizing the latest technologies to combat water scarcity. With six regional centers worldwide, including one in Saudi Arabia, it provides 24/7 monitoring and analytics for thousands of water systems globally using 3D TRASAR™ technology, powered by the ECOLAB3D™ platform. This secure, cloud-based digital platform translates operating data into actionable insights to help manage performance, mitigate risk, and capture value for customers. It includes water conservation, energy saving, and cost reduction data, making it an essential tool in the fight against water scarcity.

In a ground-breaking initiative in the UAE, Ecolab's state-of-the-art digital technology has been successfully integrated into a major district cooling operation, marking a significant achievement in sustainable water management. Within a three-month period, the initiative realized water savings equivalent to the daily drinking water needs of Dubai's population for approximately 8-9 days. This landmark achievement underscores Ecolab's commitment to advancing innovative solutions for environmental conservation and represents a significant stride towards sustainable urban development.

Umiastowski added: “By investing in the latest water management practices, harnessing the power of data and technology, and engaging in meaningful collaborations, companies can not only meet their environmental targets but also improve their bottom line. Ecolab not only aims to lead by example but also to inspire a wave of change across the region and beyond, encouraging the private and public sectors to prioritise water and take part in safeguarding our water for future generations.”

