Dubai, UAE: Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions. announced the formalization of its long-standing collaboration with Dubai Municipality through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Through the MoU, Ecolab and Dubai Municipality will work collaboratively to enhance the safety of water and food systems through technical programs, training and expert consultation. The cooperation also covers strengthening the safety of consumer products, including biocides.

Both organizations will partner on initiatives that promote sustainability, support the development of regulatory systems and encourage the adoption of innovative approaches, including artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The new agreement formalizes this relationship and establishes a wider framework for continued cooperation in areas vital to public health and environmental protection in Dubai.

“Dubai Municipality continues to advance pioneering, science-based systems for food safety, water quality, and consumer product oversight in line with our strategic vision to safeguard public health and support Dubai’s long-term sustainable development,” said Dr Naseem Mohamed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality. “Our collaboration with Ecolab enables the Municipality to benefit from specialized technical expertise and international best practice, strengthening the services and standards that enhance the wellbeing of residents, visitors, and the wider community.”

Nathan Lubbs, Country Manager for MENA, Ecolab, said: “We value the trust Dubai Municipality has placed in Ecolab through this agreement. This MoU creates new opportunities to support Dubai’s ambitions with our expertise, technology and on-the-ground experience. We look forward to building on our shared progress and contributing to the continued development of Dubai’s safety and quality standards.”

Media enquiries: Sama Al Shibani, Mojo PR, on email sama@mojo-me.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

