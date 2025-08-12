Dubai, UAE: Travanleo, a leading ESG and sustainability technology company with offices in the UAE and India, today announced the launch of Carbon Xpress, a purpose-built solution on its flagship platform Ecodrisil ESG Xpress, for enterprises that need to quickly capture, compute, and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Designed to simplify and accelerate emission disclosures, Carbon Xpress enables organizations to respond swiftly to RFPs, supplier qualification programs, investor queries, and climate-linked financing needs. The solution empowers teams to generate audit-ready carbon reports aligned with globally recognized standards without the complexity, manual effort, or delays typically involved in ESG processes.

“Many enterprises face urgent requests for carbon data, whether during bidding for large contracts, supplier assessments, or while securing green financing. Carbon Xpress addresses this very need with speed, accuracy, and compliance,” said Mr. Sandeep Nair, Global Business Head at Ecodrisil. He added “With Carbon Xpress, we enable organizations to act decisively, present credible climate data, and build trust with stakeholders”.

Powered by ESGAI® – Making Carbon Reporting Simpler and Smarter

Carbon Xpress is powered by ESGAI®, Ecodrisil’s natively integrated AI Co-pilot, which simplifies the entire lifecycle of carbon emission reporting, from data collection to validation and automated report curation and drafting. This ensures faster turnaround and higher confidence in disclosures, even under tight timelines.

Key Features of Carbon Xpress

Quick Data Onboarding: Guided workflows for rapid emission data collection from internal systems and value chain partners

Automated Computation: Built-in emission factors and calculators across Scope 1, 2, and select Scope 3 categories

Standards-Aligned Reports: Generate reports aligned with GHG Protocol, CDP, and other investor-preferred frameworks

Export-Ready Outputs: Submission-ready documents tailored for RFPs, due diligence, or regulatory filings

Early Momentum and Industry Use Cases

Carbon Xpress is already seeing traction across sectors. Current implementations include:

A global technology company headquartered in Europe, is using Carbon Xpress to generate Scope 1 and 2 emission disclosures as part of a high-value RFP submission.

A leading chemical manufacturing group in the GCC region, integrating the solution to meet growing supplier evaluation and ESG scoring requirements from international buyers.

Both companies selected Carbon Xpress for its ability to deliver rapid, standards-compliant reporting within tight timelines, with implementations currently underway.

For more information, please visit: https://ecodrisil.com/carbon-emission-management/

About Ecodrisil

Ecodrisil ESG Xpress is an AI-powered integrated platform that simplifies and automates sustainability, ESG, and emissions management for enterprises at any stage of their journey. By unifying data, streamlining workflows, and replacing manual processes, it enables faster and more accurate ESG reporting and emissions reduction. The platform is trusted by 20+ organizations and built by Travanleo Info Solutions, a company with over a decade of expertise in Cloud, AI, and sustainability software.

Contact: info@ecodrisil.com