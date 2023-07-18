Corporate gifting, for a long time has been a contributing factor to environmental degradation, as unwanted gifts often end up in landfills. However, Up-fuse a leading eco-aware slow fashion brand, is spearheading a transformative solution to combat this issue. Through their unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, Up-fuse offers companies corporate gifting solutions made from fully up-cycled and sustainable materials. All Up-fuse products are made by talented, yet previously underappreciated, Egyptian hand-craft artisans and migrants from across the Middle East.

Up-fuse has made a remarkable global impact by creating over 100,000 eco-conscious corporate gifts, including all the merchandise for COP27 in 2022. Their branded tote bags, made from 10-30 plastic shopping bags, not only recycles, and minimizes waste, but also generates between two to four job opportunities for women in underprivileged communities. Up-fuse’s dedication to sustainability has positioned them as leaders in promoting a greener future.

According to research statistics, employers spend around $242 billion per year on corporate gifting and 40% of corporate gifts are unwanted and usually end up in the trash or landfills. According to World Economic Forum, corporate gifting contributes to nearly 40 million tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. every year. * In a world where consumers are increasingly become eco-conscious, this approach is not sustainable.

Embracing sustainable corporate gifting options are a win-win for both the company and planet. Rather than gifting suppliers, partners, or employees’ meaningless products, businesses can opt for choosing gifts that have a positive impact on both the company and environment with Up-fuse’s offerings.

In addition, to fulfill their commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and contribute to society and the environment, corporations can actively support eco-friendly and sustainable businesses. By funding initiatives aimed at recycling plastics, these companies will be taking a proactive step to address the challenges posed by plastic waste.

As an ecologically sound business, Up-fuse tackles the negative effects of corporate gifting by creating durable, long-lasting products that are made using only sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Every product from Up-fuse is mindfully made using recycled tires, plastic bags and bottles, making every piece one-of-a-kind when it comes to texture, design and patterns.

While Up-fuse’s products inspire a greener future, the brand is a socially responsible firm that creates a social impact in the community by creating job opportunities for Egyptian hand-craft artisans and migrants from the Middle Eastern region, the majority of whom are women to unearth talent, passion, and a sense of purposeful belonging. With an aim to support the unprivileged locals and refugees in the handcrafts business, Up-fuse works with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to create jobs.

Yara Yassin, co-founder of Up-fuse comments, “Over the years, we have recycled more than 1,350,000 plastic bags, 800,000 plastic bottles and over 800 car tires to create our products while also creating jobs in the community. Corporate gifting is extremely detrimental to the environment however, we firmly believe that when companies embrace sustainable practices and choices while gifting their employees, a greener future is promised. Our mission as an ecologically sound business is to provide our customers sustainable products that protect the environment but also offer eco-conscious products to multiple corporate organizations for B2B gifting. We envision a world where businesses can thrive without compromising the planet.”

