UAE – Global footwear and leather goods brand ECCO is proud to introduce Chloë Sevigny as its latest campaign star. As the face of the new ‘Icons that Last’ campaign, Sevigny puts her own distinct, individual take on hero designs from ECCO’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Empowered. Creative. Smart. Strong. Sevigny is renowned for her modern, unique and dynamic approach to fashion, film and TV. She is a leader, not a follower. Just as Sevigny transcends trends, ECCO designs are renowned for their lasting style, with an emphasis on comfort and quality.

It is this trailblazing spirit that Sevigny brings to ‘Icons that Last’, a campaign that inspires women to express themselves and reach their potential. Shot by photographer Brianna Capozzi at a stark, brutalist villa in Los Angeles, Sevigny puts a personal spin on ECCO designs. She wears the athletic ECCO BIOM® C-TRAIL sneakers, minimal ECCO SCULPTED ALBA sandals and the pared-back ECCO POT bag, in her own distinct way. Chloë is also seen wearing a new season take on the ECCO BIOM® C-TRAIL ballerinas, designed in collaboration with ECCO’s long-term creative partner Natacha Ramsay-Levi – a style Sevigny has previously been spotted in off-duty around New York.

Further ECCO icons to note in the Spring/Summer 2025 collection include the ECCO SCULPTED ALBA 65, block-heeled sandals that utilise ECCO’s Fluidform™ Direct PU injection technology, designed to support natural movement and provide all-day comfort. There are also the perfectly simple ECCO MARGOT ballet pumps and a functional bag offering. The ECCO PINCH crossbody and ECCO’s take on a classic the HOBO in black and pink.

Harnessing ECCO’s bold fusion of style and comfort, practicality and polish, all the styles in the collection are designed to keep pace with modern life. These are shoes made for women who always do, and wear, things their own way.

The Spring/Summer 2025 womens collection is available from March 3 at select stores and ecco.com.

ABOUT ECCO

ECCO is an iconic brand for the modern family. Based on Danish design, premium-quality leathers, and innovative technologies, our success builds on shoes that deliver all-day comfort and celebrate the reality of families today. ECCO makes shoes to last. We are a responsible company and manage every aspect of the value chain from leather and shoe production to retail. Founded in Denmark in 1963, ECCO is family-owned and employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. ECCO’s products are sold in 93 countries.

ABOUT CHLOË SEVIGNY

Chloë Sevigny is an American actress, director, and fashion icon, known for her distinctive style and eclectic roles in both independent films and mainstream cinema. She first gained recognition for her debut performance in Kids (1995), followed by notable roles in films like Boys Don't Cry (1999), for which she received an Academy Award nomination, and American Psycho (2000). Sevigny is celebrated for her collaborations with independent filmmakers and her fearless portrayals of complex characters.

In recent years, she has continued to make waves on the small screen, starring in the Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024), The Girl from Plainville (2022), and HBO’s Big Love, which ran from 2006 to 2011, earning Sevigny a Golden Globe Award in 2010. Beyond acting, Sevigny has established herself as a major force in the fashion world, often hailed as a trendsetter and muse for her avant-garde style.

