Dubai, UAE – Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC and one of the Middle East’s leading manufacturers of steel structures, has been awarded a major contract to deliver the full structural steel package for the Sayyid Tarik Bin Taimur Cultural Complex, one of Oman’s most significant upcoming cultural developments.

Envisioned as a world-class destination for arts, heritage, and public engagement, the Cultural Complex will bring together the National Theatre, National Library, National Archives and a series of cultural and community-focused facilities within an architecturally ambitious master plan.

Under the 50,000 m² package, EBS will deliver the complete structural steel works for the project. This includes detailed engineering, specialized fabrication, on-site erection, and the application of advanced fireproofing systems. The package covers complex, long-span steel elements designed for theatre halls, public atria, and culturally significant spaces that require precise engineering, safety compliance, and structural durability.

Joseph Chidiac, General Manager of Emirates Building Systems, said: “The Sayyid Tarik Bin Taimur Cultural Complex is a project of national importance and we are honoured to contribute to a landmark that will shape Oman’s cultural landscape for generations. This contract reflects EBS’s track record in delivering large-scale, technically advanced steel structures with precision and reliability. We remain committed to upholding the highest global standards in engineering and fabrication to support Oman’s vision for cultural and architectural excellence.”

The main contractor, SAH–SML Joint Venture (Saif Al Harasi – Sembol Construction JV), expressed strong confidence in EBS’s technical execution capabilities and its longstanding experience in managing challenging, multidisciplinary steel projects.

EBS has an established legacy in Oman, having supplied and erected structural steel for several major national developments, including the Duqm Refinery, the Duqm Integrated Power & Water Plant, and key structures within the Port of Duqm’s terminals and operational zones. The company has also contributed to prominent commercial

developments such as the Muscat City Centre expansion and Qurum City Centre, alongside numerous large‑scale industrial complexes across the Sultanate.

Currently, EBS is executing the steel supply and installation works for multiple buildings at Oman’s first Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) facility in Sohar, further expanding its industrial footprint in the country.

Emirates Building Systems continues to elevate its regional presence through strategic partnerships, innovative engineering solutions, and a deep commitment to supporting the Middle East’s growing infrastructure and cultural development landscape.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

About Emirates Building Systems

Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, is one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East. With decades of expertise in engineering, fabrication, and erection of high‑performance steel buildings, EBS delivers innovative and cost‑effective solutions for industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and specialized projects across the region. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and is recognized for its technical excellence, quality assurance, and ability to execute complex, large-scale developments to international standards. EBS continues to play a key role in supporting national development agendas through landmark projects in the UAE, Oman, and markets worldwide. To know more visit – www.ebsl.com