Doha: Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, and Novo Nordisk, the Danish leading global healthcare company renowned for its expertise in treating chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, announced the availability of Wegovy® (Semaglutide 2.4mg) in Qatar.

The event was attended by H.E. Mr. Anders Bjørn Hansen, the Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE and Qatar, Aamal Company CEO Mr. Rashid Al Mansoori, in the presence of Mr. Manvendra Singh, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Qatar and Dr. Nayla Mansour, Commercial Director on behalf of Mr. Essam Faragalla, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical.

Wegovy® (Semaglutide 2.4mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) indicated for chronic weight management in adults and adolescents ages 12 years and above1, is now available in Qatar.

Obesity has emerged as a significant global epidemic, affecting approximately 1 billion individuals world-wide2. Obesity in the Gulf is rapidly unfolding with the highest rates globally3.

In Qatar, the obesity crisis is particularly severe, the current prevalence of obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥ 30 kg/m2) amongst adults in Qatar is estimated to be 41% with a notably higher prevalence amongst women (46%) and, nearly 76% of individuals in Qatar are classified as overweight; this places Qatar among the top 10 highest obesity rates in the world4,5,. The high rates of obesity and overweight in Qatar are linked to the high-country overall rates of related chronic conditions such as pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) 6.

The active ingredient in Wegovy®, Semaglutide 2.4 mg, works by reducing hunger and increasing the feeling of fullness 1,7.

Wegovy® is indicated as adjunct to reduced calorie intake and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) or with overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity.1

As per clinical research, Wegovy® on top of diet and exercise delivers 17% mean weight loss sustained over 2 years with one third of patients having a reduction of at least 20% body weight loss 1,8,9,10. Semaglutide 2.4 mg demonstrated significant improvements in other cardiometabolic risk factors such as: waist circumference, blood pressure, lipid profile, Glycemic parameters & C-reactive protein. 1,10,11,12

The SELECT clinical study including 17,604 adults with a BMI ≥27 kg/m2 demonstrated that Semaglutide 2.4 mg resulted in a statistically significant 20% risk reduction in Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) in people with overweight or obesity and established CVD, without T2DM1,15.

Besides its indication in adults, Wegovy® is also approved as the first and only once weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) for chronic weight management in adolescents with obesity from the age of 12 years1. This innovation may help transform the medical management of adolescent obesity in Qatar, where nearly 20% of children and adolescents are affected.6;11

During the event, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, Aamal Company CEO, welcomed the attendees and highlighted this major step forward in addressing this public health challenge. He emphasized Aamal’s commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and infrastructure in Qatar, through its subsidiaries such as Ebn Sina Medical in alignment with the country’s National Health Strategy and Vision 2030, and reaffirmed Aamal’s dedication to supporting access to the latest healthcare solutions that can positively impact the lives of individuals and the health of our wider community.

From Novo Nordisk’s side, Mr. Manvendra Singh, General Manager Novo Nordisk Qatar said: “At Novo Nordisk, we are proud to bring over 100 years of global leadership in chronic disease management and 25 years of dedicated obesity research to Qatar. The availability of Wegovy® marks a significant step in addressing obesity as a serious, chronic disease. As Qatar continues to face high rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, our collaboration with Ebn Sina is vital. Together, we are committed to strengthening the healthcare landscape and improving patient outcomes through innovative, science-driven solutions.”

Ebn Sina Medical General Manager Mr. Essam Faragalla added: “At Ebn Sina Medical, we are committed to ensuring that the people of Qatar have access to world-class healthcare solutions. This partnership with Novo Nordisk marks a significant milestone in our journey to address the rising prevalence of obesity and related health complications in the country. We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Novo Nordisk and share a unified vision to prioritize patient-centric care. The introduction of Wegovy® reflects our continuous drive to deliver innovative treatments and reinforces our role as a trusted healthcare partner aligned with Qatar’s National Health Strategy.”

Prof. Usama ALAlami; Head of Medical; Novo Nordisk Qatar highlighted:

“Obesity is the leading cause for many complications and it’s the main driver of the diabetes epidemic in Qatar, accounting for 57.5% of diabetes cases12.Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the greatest contemporary health challenges globally, and there is an urgent need to prevent future increase in new cases and new complications of obesity13.

Data on Semaglutide 2.4mg® are reassuring with clinically significant weight loss in people with obesity or overweight. Based on trials’ outcome, 80% of those who were with pre-diabetes regressed to normoglycemia9, which suggests that Semaglutide 2.4 mg could help prevent T2D in high-risk people with obesity or overweight”.8,1

About Ebn Sina Medical:

Ebn Sina Medical,is a subsidiary of Aamal Company, and it is considered a leading supplier of pharmaceutical supplies, hospital supplies, and health products to consumers in Qatar, with contracts with more than 70 leading international healthcare manufacturers from more than 20 countries.

Ebn Sina Medical also operates a chain of pharmacies bearing the name Ebn Sina Pharmacy and three-Foot Care Centers. Ebn Sina Medical has successfully established several strategic partnerships with suppliers, which has enabled the company to diversify its service offering in terms of generic and biosynthetic drugs.

Ebn Sina Medical continues to innovate and drive efficiency installing a robot at its warehouse to enable drugs to be handled quickly and accurately. Please visit https://ebnsina.com/

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C

Aamal is one of the region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As of x May 2025, the Company had market capitalisation of QAR xxbn (US$ xxbn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact Aamal Company:

Laura Ackel

Corporate Communications Officer

Email: laura.ackel@aamal.qa

Contact Novo Nordisk

Email: (novonordiskgulf.com)

References: