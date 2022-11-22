Eaton power quality portfolio ensure energy efficiency and cost reduction

Dubai, UAE – Intelligent power management company Eaton will be showcasing live demonstrations of its unique range of power quality and data centre products and solutions at Cairo ICT from 27-30 November 2022.

Eaton’s participation at this year’s Cairo ICT 2022 comes as part of it’s continued commitment towards the Egyptian market, support and drive for the country’s digital transformation ambitions. The company’s latest innovative technology solutions in the Power Quality and Data Centre sphere will contribute to reducing operational costs, as well as achieving sustainability, efficiency and security for their clients.

At Cairo ICT, Eaton will showcase its comprehensive suite of power management products which enable you to monitor and control power infrastructure, a full range of power distribution units, power management software which enable you to monitor an entire data centre, as well as VCOM, Eaton’s Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software.

“According to the Information Technology Industry Development Agency-Egypt the ICT industry is a fast-growing sector in Egypt and recorded a growth rate of about 16% in 2021/22. We can see the demand and transformation for digital solutions in the country and the transformation and expansion taking place,” said Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director at Eaton Middle East.

“With the country expanding at an exponential rate, it becomes imperative to have smart systems that effectively manage energy and infrastructure in these cities. Eaton has a portfolio of Power Quality and digital solutions which can be optimized how power is used, stored and distributed through data insights from secure, connected and intelligent assets,” added Yehia.

For the first time in the region, Eaton will also be displaying the Tripp Lite product portfolio, an expanded portfolio with capabilities to support distributed IT and edge applications. Eaton acquired Tripp Lite, a 100-year-old company, in 2021 with the acquisition a natural fit with the Tripp Lite product portfolio complementing Eaton’s product range. Initially marketed under the ‘Tripp Lite by Eaton’ brand, the new products represent a huge opportunity for managed service providers and resellers that will either help them break into the market for power infrastructure, connectivity and peripherals or expand the size and comprehensiveness of their proposals by incorporating Tripp Lite server racks, enclosures, and connectivity accessories.

Eaton will also be demonstrating their digital portfolio of solutions with Brightlayer digital foundation, a major step in the company’s transformation into an intelligent power management company. By leveraging Brightlayer, customers will be able to optimize how power is used, stored and distributed through data and insights from secure, connected and intelligent assets.

Eaton will be exhibiting in Hall 2 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, Cairo.

-Ends-

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact shmounmaqsood@eaton.com