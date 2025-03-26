Riyadh, KSA: easescreen, a global leader in digital signage solutions, proudly announces the successful deployment of its eSign room booking software across seven buildings of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Saudi Arabia. The implementation, carried out in collaboration with Secutronic, now manages over 50 meeting rooms, enhancing efficiency, visibility, and accessibility within one of the country’s most recognized institutions.

As Saudi Arabia’s central authority for insurance and social aid, GOSI plays a crucial role in the daily lives of millions. With a high volume of meetings and internal coordination, the need for an intuitive, seamless room booking system was essential. easescreen’s eSign solution, implemented by Secutronic, now provides a smart, visually effective, and user-friendly digital signage experience that streamlines operations while reflecting GOSI’s corporate identity.

A Smart and Accessible Room Booking System

The easescreen eSign solution offers intuitive and immediate room status updates, ensuring clear communication through:

Color-coded indicators – LED panels and on-screen templates display green for available rooms and red for occupied rooms, providing instant visibility.

Accessibility for all users – The status is also displayed in text format, ensuring usability for color-blind individuals.

Custom template design – The interface was designed to match GOSI’s corporate colors and visual elements, blending seamlessly with the existing analog signage to create a cohesive and professional office environment.

A Partnership for Innovation

This project was successfully implemented by Secutronic, a key partner of easescreen and a leading provider of security and technology integration services in the region. The collaboration between easescreen and Secutronic ensured a smooth and efficient deployment, delivering a scalable and future-proof solution for GOSI’s needs.

“Digital signage is not just about technology; it’s about enhancing spaces, improving efficiency, and transforming how organizations communicate,” said Zuzana Yalcin at easescreen. “Thanks to our partnership with Secutronic, we have provided GOSI with a highly functional and accessible room booking system that enhances daily operations.”

This project further strengthens easescreen’s presence in Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its expertise in delivering customized and high-impact digital signage solutions for government institutions, enterprises, and public-sector organizations.

About easescreen

easescreen is a leading provider of scalable digital signage solutions, offering cutting-edge content management systems (CMS) that enhance communication, improve operational efficiency, and create engaging visual experiences. easescreen’s solutions are trusted by businesses, government institutions, and organizations worldwide.

About Secutronic

Secutronic is a premier security and technology solutions provider in the Middle East, specializing in integrated digital signage, security, and automation systems. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Secutronic delivers state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of industries.