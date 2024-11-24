The collaboration aims to promote eco-conscious travel and empower users to make sustainable choices

Dubai, UAE: EaseMyTrip.ae, a leading online travel tech platform has announced a strategic partnership with BNZ Green, a leader in sustainable technology solutions, to foster eco-friendly travel choices for the UAE travelers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EaseMyTrip's commitment to promoting eco-friendly green travel and reducing the environmental impact of the tourism industry.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will integrate BNZ Green's cutting-edge APIs into its booking platform. All of this will be provided through a seamless sync of a blockchain-based carbon offset program, enabling travellers to purchase carbon credits directly through the platform and receive verifiable certificates stored on a secure blockchain. The users will also have real-time access to carbon emission calculations which will make them aware of their flight’s carbon footprint. In the broader sense, this initiative would create responsible travellers that are committed to doing their bit for the environment.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, stated, "At EaseMyTrip, we recognize our responsibility to promote sustainable travel options. Our partnership with BNZ Green aligns perfectly with our vision to offer innovative solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment. By providing transparent carbon footprint data and easy offset options, we're empowering our users to make eco-conscious decisions without compromising on their travel experiences."

Dr. Neha Jain, Co-Founder of BNZ Green, added, "We're excited to collaborate with EaseMyTrip on this forward-thinking project. By integrating our APIs into their popular platform, we're bringing sustainable travel options to millions of users. This partnership demonstrates how technology can be leveraged to create meaningful change in the fight against climate change."

The integration of BNZ Green's technology into the EaseMyTrip platform is expected to significantly enhance EaseMyTrip's position as a leader in sustainable travel solutions and cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly travel options among environmentally conscious consumers.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, EaseMyTrip remains committed to innovating and providing solutions that not only meet the needs of modern travellers but also contribute to a more sustainable future for global tourism.

About EaseMyTrip UAE

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 73% in FY24 over FY23, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers. For more information, check out: https://www.easemytrip.ae/

About BNZ Green

BNZ Green Technologies is an innovator in climate-tech, dedicated to helping organizations achieve sustainability goals with advanced, tech-driven solutions. Our proprietary platform, BNZ X, leverages blockchain to manage and trade climate commodities, including carbon credits, International Renewable Energy Certificates (IRECs), and Extended Producer Responsibility credits (EPRs), driving impactful change toward a net-zero future. BNZ Green remains at the forefront of climate-tech, committed to redefining sustainability solutions for a greener tomorrow.

