The website goes live on Earth Day, April 22, promoting sustainability and employee-led action.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, is championing sustainability with a Community Carpool platform, designed to encourage smarter, more sustainable commuting for more than 3500 team members. The platform goes live on Earth Day, April 22, embedding sustainability into everyday employee actions.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “Community Carpool is a simple, yet impactful, initiative that makes sustainable choices easy and accessible for our teams. This Earth Day, DAMAC reinforces its approach to sustainability as a shared responsibility, where small, collective actions contribute to greener commutes, stronger connections, and a more sustainable future.”

Community Carpool is a free, browser-based platform created for employees working across offices in Dubai as well as for locations such as DAMAC Mall, DAMAC Hills and DAMAC Hills 2, By facilitating shared journeys, the platform aims to reduce commuting costs, ease parking challenges and traffic congestion, and lower carbon emissions.

Users can register their daily commute online, select a preferred matching distance, and receive automated email notifications when a compatible route is found. The website shows multiple journeys per user, estimated annual CO₂ savings, and direct coordination options. There is no need to download any apps.

DAMAC’s Sustainability Ambassadors Network brings together employees committed to driving positive environmental and social impact. Through engagement and employee-led initiatives, ambassadors promote sustainable practices, inspire colleagues, and actively contribute to the organisation’s ESG goals.

The Community Carpool website was created by Anvith Yalamanchili, a 15-year-old Dubai student, to solve the challenges of increasing commute times and traffic congestion.

Anvith Yalamanchili said: “I started CommunityCarpool.org because my brother’s school commute dramatically increased from 15 minutes to 35 minutes and the traffic congestion became unbearable. I always believed that sustainability should not feel like a sacrifice. I built the platform to be a zero-friction solution that connects people already going the same way. When we remove the barriers to sharing a ride, we do not just cut emissions and costs; we start acting like a community again.”

Designed with accessibility and privacy in mind, Community Carpool transforms carpooling into a practical, everyday option requiring just a few clicks to participate while delivering long-term benefits for individuals, workplaces, and the wider environment.

DISCLAIMER: Carpooling is permitted in the UAE only on a non‑commercial basis. Paid or profit‑making carpooling using private vehicles is illegal unless conducted through licensed transport providers. Participants remain individually responsible for compliance with all applicable transport laws. DAMAC Properties assumes no liability for violations.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

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For more information, please contact:

Shalaka Paradkar

Senior Corporate Communications Manager, DAMAC Properties

Email: shalaka.paradkar@damacgroup.com