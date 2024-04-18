E7 continues to extend its global footprint beyond the UAE and the Middle East, providing security, printing and sustainable packaging solutions to clients in 25 countries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: E7 Group PJSC (“E7” or “the Group”), UAE’s leading provider of commercial printing, security solutions, sustainable packaging and distribution services, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Ticker: E7), today announced the signing of multiple new contracts for the provision of security solutions and commercial printing services across Africa and the Middle East, marking a significant step forward in its pursuit of global expansion and profitable growth.

On the security solutions front, E7 Security has broadened its presence in Africa by securing two new contracts worth over AED 25 million combined. These contracts include a one-year agreement for printing examination papers and a two-year agreement for supplying ePassports. Meanwhile on the commercial printing front, E7 Printing has secured multiple contracts totaling over AED 40 million. These contracts cater to diverse clients in the UAE and Africa, encompassing large-scale outdoor printing, magazines, promotional materials, and textbooks.

E7 Security, the Group’s dedicated security solutions segment, is a leading provider of technology-enabled security solutions, designing and producing national IDs, passports, and various security documents for Governments, telecommunications, banking and other sectors. Similarly, E7 Printing, the Group’s dedicated commercial printing segment, ranks among the region's largest commercial printing providers, with a primary focus on the education sector, events, exhibitions, indoor and outdoor advertising, media and publishing. Leveraging its strengths in customer service and customization, E7 Printing emerges as the go-to printing partner for tailored printing needs. Both E7 Security and E7 Printing have long-term contracts with key government and industrial partners.

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of these new contracts, which not only reaffirm our commitment to innovation but also solidify our position as leaders in the security and printing sectors. We are dedicated to unlocking fresh opportunities in the security solutions segment, expanding our portfolio to capture a larger market share globally. We are strategically expanding our commercial printing services across the GCC and Africa to seize new opportunities and enhance our global footprint, complementing our dominant position in commercial printing within the UAE. ’’

“As Abu Dhabi's premier industrial champion, E7 Group remains committed to accelerating its growth trajectory through innovation and maximizing operational efficiency. By diversifying our product offerings and serving a growing international clientele, we are well-positioned to capitalize on further growth prospects in 2024 and beyond. ’’

E7 Group’s growth in 2024 is being enabled by a clear strategy across its four segments and its strong financial position, enabled by its landmark listing on ADX in 2023 via the UAE’s first-ever de-SPAC listing.

E7 Group recently announced its FY 2023 financial results, posting a 10% increase in annual revenue to AED 631.9 million and a 107% increase in profit before one off non-cash listing expenses to AED 140.3 million. The Group ended 2023 with AED 1.29 billion cash, and it is well-positioned to deliver on its organic and inorganic growth objectives.

About E7 Group

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, E7 Group (E7) is a leading company operating across four key segments: security solutions, commercial printing, distribution, and sustainable packaging. E7 has a strong track record of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers. Today, the company is expanding its services and capabilities in the security solutions and sustainable packaging domains, further strengthening its position as an integrated services provider to customers including governments, enterprises and financial institutions. For more information, visit www.e7group.ae.

